Wash

Storm water rushes north through the Nogales Wash on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

State environmental authorities are advising the public to avoid contact with water in the Nogales Wash and Potrero Creek due to intermittent sewage overflows from Mexico.

The advisory issued Friday by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality also noted the potential for elevated levels of pollutants in the water due to storm runoff.



