Drivers were advised this week to expect a traffic switch on Mariposa Road (State Route 189) between Congress Drive and Interstate 19 in Nogales.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said that beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, traffic would be shifted to the middle lane so crews could complete work on the shoulder. The traffic switch is expected to be in place for the next few months, ADOT said.
The work is part of the ongoing SR 189 improvement project between the Mariposa Port of Entry and Grand Avenue in Nogales.
ADOT director honored as ‘Friend of the Border’
Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski has been recognized for his work in support of growth in Nogales and Santa Cruz County.
The Friend of the Border award was presented to Halikowski by the Nogales Santa Cruz Port Authority during a meeting of the organization’s board of directors in December.
“Under Director Halikowski’s leadership, ADOT has implemented programs to complement the growth of existing and new industries,” said Jaime Chamberlain, the port authority’s chairman. “ADOT has invested millions of dollars in new infrastructure projects to make our traffic volume along our most congested state routes as safe and efficient as possible.”
Work is expected to be completed this year on an ADOT project to construct flyover ramps connecting State Route 189 with Interstate 19, as well as to make other improvements to SR 189.
Other ADOT efforts pursued in Santa Cruz County under Halikowski’s leadership include cash-free payments for border-crossing permits, an Arizona-Mexico corridor study, safety corridors in Sonora, and truck driver safety training in Mexico.
Previous recipients of the Friend of the Border award include the late Will Brooks, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Consul General Virginia Staab of the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora.