The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning nighttime full closures of northbound Interstate 19 and the I-19 northbound on-ramp from State Route 189 (Exit 4) beginning Sunday, Dec. 20.
Northbound I-19 between SR 189 and Ruby Road (SR 289, Exit 12) will be closed overnight Sunday, Dec. 20; Monday, Dec. 21; and Tuesday, Dec. 22, ADOT said. Each closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. the following morning.
Drivers who need to travel north toward Tucson during those hours can use the I-19 Frontage Road.
The closures are meant to accommodate work occurring as part of the ongoing SR 189 improvement project. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.