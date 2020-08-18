A widely circulated artist’s rendition meant to depict the completed flyover ramps at the Mariposa Road-Interstate 19 intersection in Nogales does not accurately represent the project now underway, the Arizona Department of Transportation acknowledged.
That depiction, which ADOT has released to the media on multiple occasions, shows one of the two ramps branching off from northbound SR 189 (Mariposa Road) above Frank Reed Road, crossing over I-19 on the south side of the intersection, then curving north to connect with the northbound lanes of the interstate.
However, the supports for the ramp currently being constructed at the site follow a different and more direct path from SR 189, crossing over the interstate on the north side of the intersection before connecting with I-19 north.
ADOT acknowledged the discrepancy last week after it was pointed out by the NI.
“Good eye! The illustration we have used in the past is from the original concept, which has changed,” ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann wrote in an email.
The path of the project’s second flyover ramp, which will take southbound traffic exiting from I-19 over Frank Reed Road before connecting to southbound SR 189, remains unchanged.
Herrmann explained that ADOT is using a “design-build approach” for the SR 189 project, which allows the developer to propose new ideas that could save construction costs or improve safety.
“In this case, Ames Construction suggested a change that will bring the ramps together at SR 189 for about 450-500 feet. After that, the ramps separate to connect with I-19,” Herrmann said. “The impact of that change moved the northbound-to-northbound ramp further north than in the original concept. That’s the difference you’re seeing.”
An ADOT presentation given during a public meeting on the project on Feb. 20 at Nogales High School included a map showing the updated plan. However, an ADOT news release sent out to announce the meeting, as well as another news release issued in March announcing the start of the project, both included the artist’s rendition of the original plan, with a note that the image represented how the flyover ramps at SR 189 and I-19 would look after construction.
The outdated image was then widely published by news outlets, including the NI.
Herrmann acknowledged the confusion, writing in an email that “We’ll be sure not to use that old illustration again.”
As for why the project engineers decided to change the path of the northbound-to-northbound ramp, Herrmann wrote that “the design is simpler and will have less of an impact on traffic during construction.”
He also noted that a shorter ramp with fewer supporting piers should also reduce the cost of the project, which was ticketed at $134 million.