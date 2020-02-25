A long-anticipated overhaul of State Route 189, also known as Mariposa Road, is set to begin in Nogales in approximately a month, an Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman said.
But officials couldn’t say exactly when the $134-million project would start, how many days traffic lanes will be closed as a result of the work, or whether a row of trees on Mariposa Road would be cut down.
“The idea is to minimize the impact,” ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann said at a public meeting last Thursday evening at Nogales High School.
The project, expected to take 18 months to complete, will add a pair of flyover ramps connecting Mariposa Road to Interstate 19, as well as an overpass at Frank Reed Road, a roundabout at the intersection of Mariposa and Target Range Roads, and a new traffic light at the intersection with Loma Mariposa Road.
State officials say the project will speed up the flow of local traffic along Mariposa Road and provide a dedicated connection between the Mariposa Port of Entry and I-19 for trucks headed north after crossing the border.
In the meantime, the year-and-a-half long construction project will likely affect traffic on the busy thoroughfare that’s lined with shopping plazas, fast food restaurants and other businesses.
Herrmann said work that requires a full shut-down of roads will likely be done overnight, and Chris Kane of Ames Construction told the NI that he anticipated that there would be 20 or fewer instances where the road would be fully closed at any location.
Herrmann added that the project will maintain access to local businesses at all times.
Kane said that more work would require single lane shutdowns and the plan was to work on outside lanes first, then inside. That work will be conducted during daytime hours.
A patch of land southwest of the intersection of Mariposa Road and I-19 will be used as a staging area for equipment, Kane added. The area has been leveled by contractors in recent weeks.
While he didn’t know if the row of trees to the northeast of the Mariposa Road and I-19 intersection would be cut down as part of the work, Herrmann said that there were incentives for the contractor not to cut trees down. He could not specify what the incentives were.
And, weeks away from breaking ground, it still wasn’t clear exactly when the project would start.
Herrmann told the NI that work would likely start in March 2020, but in a Twitter post the next day about the project, the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority indicated it would begin in April.