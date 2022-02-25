As the two-year anniversary of the groundbreaking on the overhaul of State Route 189 in Nogales draws near, the project appears to be inching toward the finish line.
Teams of workers engage in peripheral tasks such as wiring new traffic signals and spreading crushed rocks along the roadsides. Meanwhile, the massive flyover traffic ramps at the center of the project, erected months ago, finally opened overnight Thursday to local vehicle traffic.
Previously, the Arizona Department of Transportation had forecasted that the $134-million overhaul would be completed last fall. So what was the holdup, and when will it be finished?
“As is typical with construction projects throughout the country, the SR 189 improvement project is experiencing unforeseen delays due to supply shortages and related issues,” ADOT public information officer Garin Groff wrote in an email sent Wednesday afternoon.
“However,” he added, “ADOT is pushing forward to complete the project as quickly as possible given these challenges.”
Improvements along the 3.75-mile thoroughfare, also known as Mariposa Road, include a new roundabout at Target Range Road, better drainage and traffic signals, and new traffic lanes.
At the center of it all are two flyover traffic ramps connecting SR 189 with Interstate 19. They’re meant to hasten the time it takes for commercial trucks to get from the Mariposa Port of Entry onto the interstate, and take some of the traffic out of the Frank Reed Road intersection leading to Nogales High School.
“Once the ramps are open, crews will continue to work on final project details in the coming weeks that could involve some minor traffic impacts,” Groff said in his email.