Local residents can learn more about a pending $134-million overhaul of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales during an open house next week.
The event is set to run 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Blvd.
“The project team will make a short presentation and then be available to provide information,” the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Changes planned along the 3.75-mile route include flyover ramps connecting SR 189 and Interstate 19, an overpass at Frank Reed Road and a roundabout at Target Ranch Road.
Work is scheduled to begin in March and last approximately 18 months.
“The improvements are designed to improve international commerce by creating a smoother connection to and from I-19, reduce congestion on SR 189 (Mariposa Road) and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians in the area near Nogales High School,” ADOT said.