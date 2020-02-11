Flyover ramps

The Arizona Department of Transportation says this how the flyover ramps at Interstate 19 and State Route 189 in Nogales will look after construction.

 ADOT image

Local residents can learn more about a pending $134-million overhaul of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales during an open house next week.

The event is set to run 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Blvd.

“The project team will make a short presentation and then be available to provide information,” the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Changes planned along the 3.75-mile route include flyover ramps connecting SR 189 and Interstate 19, an overpass at Frank Reed Road and a roundabout at Target Ranch Road.

Work is scheduled to begin in March and last approximately 18 months.

“The improvements are designed to improve international commerce by creating a smoother connection to and from I-19, reduce congestion on SR 189 (Mariposa Road) and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians in the area near Nogales High School,” ADOT said.

Click here for more information.

Tags

Load comments