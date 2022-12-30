Nogales native Adrian Fontes, Arizona’s next secretary of state, took his oath of office Friday on the front step of the Historic 1904 Courthouse – a place of great personal significance, he said.

“This building right here, this space between Sacred Heart (Church) and this courthouse, this is the heart of the Santa Cruz Valley,” he told the gathering of family, friends, local government officials and others.

Fontes

Adrian Fontes speaks to attendees at his oath-of-office ceremony on Friday at the Historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales.
Fontes

The audience listens to Adrian Fontes' post-oath remarks.
Fontes

U.S. Judge James A. Soto shares a moment with Adrian Fontes during the event.
Fontes

Victor and Adrian Fontes.


