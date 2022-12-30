Nogales native Adrian Fontes, Arizona’s next secretary of state, took his oath of office Friday on the front step of the Historic 1904 Courthouse – a place of great personal significance, he said.
“This building right here, this space between Sacred Heart (Church) and this courthouse, this is the heart of the Santa Cruz Valley,” he told the gathering of family, friends, local government officials and others.
“This valley here is what built me and shaped me and molded me,” he said at another point. “It showed me that hard work and perseverance can pay off – even if you mess up a little bit at the beginning once in a while.”
Fontes noted that his grandmother on his mother’s side, Lillian Grimm Puchi, worked at the courthouse as clerk of the board of supervisors. “I used to walk in that side office and make an immediate left to go to her desk,” he said.
His grandfather on his father’s side, Florentino Diaz “Tino” Fontes, was a former mayor of Nogales.
“Nogales is my home,” he said.
Fontes, a 52-year-old Democrat, was elected secretary of state in November with 52.4 percent of the votes cast. He defeated Republican Mark Finchem, an election conspiracist who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 pro-Trump rally that preceded the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In his remarks Friday, Fontes noted the attack, which aimed to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
“A war was declared against our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. And it was on steps just like this – although much larger and grandiose – in Washington, D.C., that some folks decided that it was far better for their one person to maintain power than it would be for all of us to be able to decide and self-govern. And that is wrongheaded. And it’s anti-American,” he said.
“In that war, we just waged one of the battles. And on Nov. 8, the side of good and the side of democracy won. And I’m very proud to have been part of that battle.”
In Santa Cruz County, a Democratic stronghold, Fontes won 70 percent of the votes cast in the secretary of state race in November. He received 9,181 votes on ballots cast by county residents – the most of any candidate in a competitive race.
In the Democratic Party’s primary election in August, Fontes won the nomination with 53 percent of the votes cast statewide. In Santa Cruz County, he had a 73-percent share of the primary vote.
Fontes promised the audience Friday that he won’t forget the state’s rural communities.
“I know that the rest of Arizona sometimes resent the Great State of Maricopa. I get it,” he said. “And I am here to tell you, rural Arizona, from Duncan to Willcox, Kayenta to Roll, Ariz. and right here in Nogales: You’ve got an advocate at the State Capitol and I will not let you down.”
In addition to the key role that secretaries of state play in the oversight and administration of elections, Fontes told the audience that he’ll also have the responsibility of protecting Arizona’s libraries and archives.
In addition, the Secretary of State’s Office works with businesses to record partnerships and register trade names and trademarks.
“I think one of the important things that the secretary’s office does is to sort of grease the skids for businesses,” Fontes told the NI following his public remarks, saying his goal is to have government “work at the speed of business” and to make it “easier to start and maintain businesses in Arizona.”
“That’s one of the reasons why I had some folks from the Port Authority here, and why some other folks from the business community were very welcoming to my candidacy. Because they see that I recognize that the business of American is business,” he said.
And while Fontes was quick to criticize “MAGA fascists,” he also spoke of his desire to work with what he called “GOP Republicans.”
Those are the Republicans, he said, who “care about their communities, they care about the peaceful transfer of power, they’re not impressed with authoritarianism or fascism. They just want to be good, solid businesspeople and help develop their communities.”
Deep roots
Fontes noted that his father’s side of the family has been in the Nogales area since 1690s. The Grimm and Puchi families on his mother’s side have long local histories as well. His great-grandfather was the first electrician in the Santa Cruz Valley, he said.
“So Nogales is not just my hometown, it’s my roots and all that good stuff,” he said.
Fontes was born in the city and grew up in the Villa Coronado neighborhood in a house that was previously occupied by U.S. Judge James A. Soto, who administered Fontes’ oath of office on Friday.
Fontes attended A.J. Mitchell Elementary School, Wade Carpenter Middle School and Nogales High School. After graduating from NHS in 1988, he began his post-secondary studies and Arizona State University. He took a break from college to serve in the U.S. Marines from 1992 to 1996, then returned to ASU and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications in 1998.
According to his campaign website, Fontes received his law degree from Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver in 2000, then worked at the Denver District Attorney’s Office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office before turning to private practice.
In 2016, he narrowly defeated seven-term incumbent Helen Purcell in the election for Maricopa County recorder. The Arizona Republic reported at the time that he was the first Democrat elected to the position in nearly 50 years.
Fontes served four years as Maricopa County recorder, narrowly losing his re-election bid to Stephen Richer in 2020.
Fontes’ father, Victor Fontes, said he recognized his son’s leadership qualities earn on. He recalled that as a small boy, Adrian liked to dress up as Count Dracula at Halloween and be the one who handed out candy to the trick-or-treaters who came to their door – giving them a good fright in the process.
Speaking of his son today, Victor Fontes said: “He knows the needs that border communities have. But he also knew when he went up there that nobody in the legislature in Phoenix knows where Nogales is at.”
“He’s honorable,” Victor Fontes said, “and you witnessed his defense of democracy. That’s a big issue for him.”
Norma Fontes, Victor’s sister and Adrian’s aunt, was among the family members assembled at the courthouse on Friday. She recalled another family connection to the historic building. Her father Tino Fontes, the former mayor, held down two jobs for 17 years: custodian at the courthouse and employee of Southern Pacific Railroad.
“We knew the courthouse inside out,” she said, adding that her four older brothers would help their father out by emptying garbage cans at the courthouse when he had to be at the railroad.
“How proud he would be to know his grandson was installed as secretary of state where he used to work,” she said.
(Additional reporting by Manuel C. Coppola.)