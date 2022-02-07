For sexual assault survivors in Santa Cruz County, some, but not all, resources are available locally.
To access a forensic exam – a time-sensitive task – a survivor in Nogales must travel at least an hour, according to Marie Fordney, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona in Tucson.
“Right now, victims and witnesses from Santa Cruz County, and from Nogales specifically, have to come all the way to Tucson for some of the services,” Fordney told the Nogales City Council last week. “I think that’s not right.”
Advocates, including Fordney, spoke to the council last Wednesday evening, underscoring the need for a local family safety center – an all-encompassing space meant to assist children and families enduring domestic abuse.
By allowing a hub for multiple agencies, Fordney explained, the center “puts everybody under one roof.”
In recent years, family safety centers have sprouted up across the country – working with communities in Tennessee, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Ohio. Typically, they provide a wide range of services in an effort to stave off cycles of abuse: like emergency referrals for food and shelter, orders of protection, and medical resources. Some offer elder abuse prevention protocol and resources to combat human trafficking.
Right now, for Santa Cruz County residents, those services are scattered between different locations, often dozens of miles apart.
Currently, the Mariposa Community Health Center in Nogales provides services including crisis intervention, emergency rent assistance and short-term case management. However, the center transports patients to the
Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona, in Tucson, to receive a forensic exam. Or, they travel to the Tucson Medical Center – even farther away.
“And of course, that takes a lot of time,” pointed out Yara Castro, who manages health and social services at MCHC.
The Tucson-based Children’s Advocacy Center also provides mobile services to work more closely with residents in Santa Cruz County.
But establishing a comprehensive center in the county, Fordney said, “could further integrate what we’re doing and bring (services) here to this community.”
“And,” she added, “we’re looking, right now, for a space.”
‘What’s happening to these kids?’
At last Wednesday’s meeting, Noemi Elizalde, a mobile advocacy coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Center, presented a compilation of data from local agencies, including the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Nogales Police Department and Department of Child Safety.
Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2021, the Nogales Police Department reported 988 cases of interpersonal violence, according to that data.
Of those 988 cases over the nearly three-year period, 883 concerned domestic violence.
Recent call logs from the County Sheriff’s Office also show the prevalence of such cases.
In mid-December, deputies responded to a call from a mother whose adult son was damaging property. Later that month, a woman reported her boyfriend pushing, hitting and yelling at her. Days before Christmas, a caller described a man who was suffering from psychosis and threatening to kill his children.
In early January, a caller reported an argument at home that was becoming physical. Days later, a woman called and told deputies her ex-husband was not permitting her to leave the house.
But, Elizalde pointed out, the data she’d presented only included cases reported to law enforcement. Elizalde spent eight years working for MCHC; there, she said, most cases she’d seen were never reported to police.
“It was mainly walk-ins, or word of mouth,” she explained during the council meeting.
Still, the reports by themselves are concerning, she added.
“That’s something alarming for our community, as to what’s happening to these kids?” she said.
No official action was prepared or taken at the Wednesday meeting concerning the possible family safety center.
Fordney told city officials that while some municipalities fully fund such centers, in this case, the Children’s Advocacy Center would provide much of the financial support. At some point, the city would have to contribute something, such as paying a fee for the services.
But the result, Fordney said, would allow for a better process in serving residents.
“And especially, most importantly, there’s not travel to another city for the victim,” she said.
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 in English and Spanish at 800-799-7233.