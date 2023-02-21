The organization HOPE Inc. recently received two back-to-back calls about displaced families in Santa Cruz County.
One family was camping out in a two-room tent at Patagonia Lake. To stay warm, they’d purchased a butane heater. The other was living out of their van.
Yet another family, according to the organization’s Erika Godinez, could no longer afford to live in their home. So they camped temporarily on the border of their former property – an effort, Godinez said, to maintain some normalcy in their children’s lives.
“These parents are trying really, really hard,” she added.
Godinez works as a peer navigator at HOPE, a statewide nonprofit that provides behavioral health and community services in Nogales. When the organization encounters families in need of shelter, Godinez and other staff members work to connect them with resources, like temporary housing at a hotel, or several months of rental assistance.
Speaking to the NI from HOPE’s Nogales office, she described continuing pressure on families facing housing insecurity – something echoed by officials in the county’s largest school district.
“Our homeless count has almost doubled over five years,” said Kathy Scott, grant director at the Nogales Unified School District.
Statewide, homelessness is on the rise: Over the past three years, Arizona’s houseless population has increased by the thousands, surpassing 13,000 in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Local families have not been immune to the housing insecurity crisis. And while families seeking shelter in a van or a tent display some of the more extreme examples of homelessness in Santa Cruz County, it’s far more common for families to “double up” by piling together into an apartment or home, according to Scott.
As a result, the community’s housing problem is often hidden from plain view.
Doubling up
In December 2022, NUSD had identified 448 students as experiencing homelessness – an uptick of about 100 students, compared to the previous year.
Speaking to the NI earlier this month, Scott emphasized that the vast majority of NUSD families experiencing homelessness – more than 99 percent – are “a family living with a family.”
Godinez, the peer navigator at HOPE, observed a similar trend; sometimes, she noted, a family stays in someone’s living room, attempting to stay afloat while saving money for an apartment.
“The problem is, most of these individuals have a job,” Godinez said. “But they don’t have the money to come up with the down (payment), with the transfer payments.”
Doubling up in a home comes with its own array of complications, Godinez said, particularly for children.
“What we see is a lot of emotional, behavioral disruption,” she added.
Sometimes, children tell their families they don’t want to go to school. Other times, Godinez said, they stay at school as long as possible in an attempt to avoid their crowded housing arrangement.
Sharing a home or apartment designed for one family can also create legal risk for tenants. Under one Arizona statute, law enforcement can remove unofficial tenants from a property at a landlord’s request.
But Godinez emphasized that HOPE, along with contacts at local school districts, is working to provide relief for families – not punish them.
“Years ago, you could not say that you were couchsurfing with two families in a household without (Child Services) being contacted,” Godinez said.
But today, she added, the approach is vastly different.
“If you can help a family out and there is no cause for concern about the well-being of the child, other than the family’s now recently homeless ... let’s try to see what we can do to help them out,” she added.
The resources
Affordable housing in Santa Cruz County is notoriously limited.
Nogales has only nine apartment complexes – that is, complexes with more than 10 units – according to HOPE data. Rio Rico has two such apartment complexes.
And right now, Godinez said, all of the above complexes have a wait list of one to two years, something reflected in past NI reports.
“Some of these people can’t wait that long,” Godinez explained.
When faced with a family in need of housing, HOPE implements several local resources. The organization provides up to 30 days of housing at a local hotel. Staff also work with families to apply for housing using Emergency Solutions Grants, or ESG, a federal program that can provide months of rental assistance.
Other funding sources, Godinez said, are on the horizon.
“We got really good news this year,” she said, noting that the state’s Department of Housing plans to funnel about $150,000 to Santa Cruz County specifically to combat housing insecurity.
“Now that money can be used to pay for positions for individuals to primarily work with the homeless population,” she said.
And NUSD, which received millions of dollars through COVID-19 relief funds, has a larger-than-usual budget allocated for housing support, according to Scott.
Scott, along with Student Services Coordinator Judith Mendoza-Jimenez, noted that in recent years, the district has come to play a larger role in searching for housing and other stabilizing resources for families. And in 2022, a new, grant-funded role became active within the district: a community engagement coordinator. The coordinator works with students experiencing homelessness and connects families to services like housing subsidies and health referrals.
For several months, the position has been vacant – it was noticeable, according to Scott and Mendoza-Jimenez. Now, they said, having the extra support for families is crucial.
“We’re waiting on bated breath for someone to sit where that desk is over there,” Scott said, gesturing to the empty workspace reserved for the coordinator.
‘You do need to reach out’
On a Tuesday morning in early February, Mendoza-Jimenez pushed open a door in the basement of the NUSD district office. Neat rows of shoes, khaki pants and polo shirts lined the wooden shelves. Nearby sat tubes of deodorant, boxes of tampons, and bottles of bright green hair conditioner. In the hallway, toys and chairs provided a waiting room so that children could play while their parents discussed financial needs.
In the wake of the pandemic, Mendoza-Jimenez said, more families have been reaching out for help – not just with housing, but with other financial needs.
One family, she explained, had stable housing, but couldn’t afford beds.
“They were sleeping on the floor,” Mendoza-Jimenez said.
Scott, the grants director, chimed in.
“We got them the really good blow-up mattresses,” she added.
Speaking for HOPE, Godinez also described an uptick in people reaching out for assistance – particularly through NUSD and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District. The districts play an important role in connecting families with resources: Many parents, Godinez said, largely feel safe confiding in school staff about sensitive issues, like a recent eviction or financial crunch.
“The culture down here is very tight-lipped. … What happens in the household stays in the household,” Godinez said.
But more recently, she added, “People are actually starting to understand that, you know what? You do need to reach out for help.”