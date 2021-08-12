Until recently, the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora was welcoming between 100 to 150 people into its building each evening. But about two weeks ago, staff said, that number more than doubled to approximately 380 migrants per night.
Personnel at the Kino Border Initiative, a Jesuit ministry that provides a variety of services to migrants in Nogales, Sonora, also said that their numbers shot up dramatically, from attending to about 300 people per day a couple of months ago, to as many as 1,300 people each day within the past two weeks.
This latest increase in migrants arriving to the area, according to representatives of KBI and the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter, can be attributed in large part to U.S. Customs and Border Protection carrying out “lateral repatriations” within the past month, in which migrants detained after an undocumented border-crossing are sent back to Mexico through a port of entry far from where they entered.
“We noticed that about two or three weeks ago, the U.S. government began performing lateral deportations. So people who had entered through Reynosa (the Mexican city across from McAllen, Texas), were then transported to Nogales and deported through this area,” said Victor Yanez, the director of operations and services at KBI.
“People that were arriving were totally disoriented,” he said, adding that some migrants were under the impression that they were being flown and bussed to meet with their families in the United States, and only realized they were being deported as they crossed south into Mexico.
Gilda Loureiro, cofounder of the San Juan Bosco shelter, said she saw a similar pattern among the people arriving at her facility, most of whom were from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
“The people who arrived at the shelter said that they were being held under a bridge in Texas, then they were moved to ‘coolers,’” she said, using the nickname that migrants used to refer to the cold conditions at the U.S. detention centers. “Then, they would send them from Texas to Arizona and deport them through Nogales.”
CBP didn’t directly respond to questions about the agency’s reason for transferring migrants from Texas to Nogales, or even confirm that it’s happening. But in an emailed statement, an agency spokesperson said that several Border Patrol sectors “have seen a significant increase in encounters in recent months.”
“In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, unprocessed individuals may be transported via air or ground transportation to other sectors along the Southwest border,” the statement said.
Multiple-crossing effect
CBP statistics published Thursday showed that Border Patrol “encounters” with undocumented border-crossers along the U.S.-Mexico border during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year were up 327 percent from the same period last year. The biggest year-to-year increases have been in Yuma and parts of Texas.
In July, the number of encounters in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, where McAllen is located, increased to 80,306 from 59,435 in June. The Del Rio Sector in Texas saw its encounters rise from 30,717 in June to 33,517 in July.
Meanwhile, other Border Patrol sectors saw a decrease in encounters, including the Tucson Sector in Arizona, which covers most of the state’s border with Mexico, including Santa Cruz County. CBP statistics showed that Tucson Sector encounters declined from 19,907 in May, to 18,385 in June, to 17,977 in July.
In its recent statements announcing its Southwest border numbers, CBP acknowledged that it’s been detaining some of the same people on repeated occasions.
In fact, CBP said, 34 percent of the 188,829 encounters reported in June 2021 were with people who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months. In July, when the total number of encounters increased to 212,672, CBP said that 27 percent involved people with a recent prior detention. The per-year re-encounter rate for Fiscal Years 2014-2019 was 14 percent.
CBP also reported having expelled 104,907 people in June and another 95,788 in July under Title 42, a Trump-era policy enacted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that allows Border Patrol agents to immediately send border-crossers back to Mexico without formal proceedings.
The policy is meant to protect the United States against the spread of COVID-19, but the lack of legal consequences makes it more inviting for people expelled under Title 42 to try to cross again – a phenomenon CBP appeared to acknowledge in its June announcement.
“The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a larger-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border,” the statement said.
Migrant advocates in Nogales, Sonora recognized that CBP explains lateral deportations as the transfer of migrants to ports of entry that have a higher capacity to process them. But they believe that the U.S. government’s decision to transport people from Texas to Nogales for expulsion is actually meant to address the multiple-crossing effect of Title 42.
“To prevent those multiple crossings, I think that the (U.S.) government is transporting people to an unfamiliar place to make it more difficult for them. And we’re seeing that, although it’s an inhumane strategy, it’s effective,” said Christian Soenen, a KBI volunteer working with the organization’s education and incidence unit.
“The people arrive here completely desperate, they don’t know where they are and, in some cases, they aren’t even aware that they are being deported until they’ve already crossed the border,” he said.
He added that KBI provides assistance for those seeking to return to their home countries, as well as those who have decided to wait for a chance at an asylum hearing in the United States. And as for the migrants who are considering crossing through the desert, migrant advocates inform them of the dangers of crossing through the region’s remote terrain.
“The majority of them come with very young children and we tell them that they can’t cross because they’ll be walking for several says, a lot of people run out of water and many people die in this desert,” Soenen said. “So people who arrive in Sonora and want to try to cross again, a lot of times they try to find how to go to another area of the border where it will be easier.”
Responding during a pandemic
On Thursday morning, some of the migrants waiting outside of the KBI outreach center just south of the Mariposa Port of Entry included several families who had arrived that same week, including Miguel Angel Galicia, who had traveled from southern Mexico with his wife and daughter.
Galicia, who was under the impression that the United States had stopped accepting asylum-seekers, said his family had no other option but to wait for the U.S. government to begin accepting them again, since the options of crossing illegally or returning back home were both too dangerous.
(Guadalupe Ramirez, director of operations at CBP’s Tucson Field Office, said during a briefing with reporters on Wednesday that limited numbers of asylum-seekers are now being processed at the Nogales port of entry. NGOs in Mexico are helping select the candidates, he said. “I think we’re up to 50 people a day,” Ramirez said, noting that Nogales is the only port in Arizona that’s now accepting asylum-seekers.)
In the meantime, as migrant advocates continue to provide assistance to those being deported and those barely arriving from elsewhere in Mexico and Central America, Loureiro of the San Juan Bosco shelter said one of the main challenges was keeping COVID-19 infections under control amid the large groups.
She said that the San Juan Bosco shelter was requiring all migrants to be tested for COVID-19 before being granted a place to sleep within their facility. Those who tested positive were transported to another temporary shelter that was set up by the municipal government to help with quarantining migrants with confirmed infections.
Still, she added that others who showed up with negative test results were still sick with other illnesses.
“Most of the kids that arrived at the shelter were sick with a cough, fever, diarrhea and some of the migrants tested positive for COVID,” Loureiro said, adding that the Secretariat of Public Health sometimes helped with testing and tending to sick people at the shelter, but it wasn’t a constant effort and her family was often left to fend on their own.
Loureiro said the migrants staying at her shelter said that U.S. authorities had not tested any of them for COVID-19 before deporting them to Mexico.
“My understanding is that the United States has a lot of resources for testing, so they could at least help us with that,” she said, adding: “Authorities in Nogales, Sonora should also set up a filter for people being deported through Nogales so that they can be separated and provided medical care.”
Asked about the complaint that CBP is deporting sick people through Nogales without testing them, the agency spokesperson offered another non-specific statement.
“CBP is making every effort to remain within CDC guidelines and mitigate long periods of processing and holding to minimize potential exposure to our workforce, those in custody, and the community,” it said. “Once processing is complete, these individuals will be expeditiously transferred out of CBP custody.”
At the KBI, staff are taking precautions during the pandemic by only opening their overnight shelter to a maximum of 30 people who are in particularly vulnerable situations.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark and Nick Phillips.)