In 2017, the University of Arizona appeared poised to open a border studies and outreach center in Nogales.
At the time, university officials expressed plans to conduct research, hold cultural events, and establish a meeting space for local residents – all within the historic Castro House on Crawford Street.
But years passed, and as of Friday, the building still appeared dormant. And the fate of the Castro Center for Border Studies and Research remains somewhat vague.
Reached on Thursday, a UA spokesperson said the university was still “committed to having a physical presence in Nogales.”
“Currently, various groups at the University of Arizona are meeting to assess next steps,” said Lori Harwood of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (SBS). “We will have more details within the year.”
Initially, UA staff had predicted that the center would open in the fall of 2018.
The SBS did not immediately respond to questions seeking reasons behind the change in pace.
What was planned
In 2015, Raul Castro – Arizona’s first and only Latino governor – died at 98. His daughter, Beth Castro, donated his Nogales home to the University of Arizona.
Soon after, the university began initial fundraising efforts, finally announcing a plan for the center in May 2017.
The Castro Center, staff told the NI at the time, would serve as a research site for faculty and students – not only from the UA, but from across the border as well. Additionally, local residents could use the facility to attend cultural and educational events.
At a kick-off in May 2017, SBS staff said they’d need to fundraise $650,000 for repairs and renovations to the century-old home.
“The community is ready for this house now,” John Paul Jones, the former dean at SBS, said during the event.
Then, in the spring of 2018, SBS announced more details in its quarterly magazine. The college had been awarded $350,000 from the non-profit ArtPlace America. That grant, SBS said, would support two years of programming at the center.
In that same 2018 report, SBS conveyed plans to set up a technology lab, meeting rooms and UA library access for students and local residents.
That 2018 report appeared to be the most recent public update on the project.
In March 2022, the NI reached out about the status of the Castro Center; Harwood said the university did not have an update at that time.
In June, however, it appeared the university was still fundraising for the center.
In another SBS report, staff announced that Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford, a Nogales-born author, would donate to projects “including a scholarship ... and the Raúl H. Castro project in Nogales, Ariz., to facilitate border research, education, and community connections.”
And according to County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz, SBS had previously reached out to Santa Cruz County, requesting funds for the center.
“They reached out to me that they wanted to renovate the Castro House, and use it like a community center-slash-library,” he recalled during a meeting earlier this month.
That had happened just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ruiz later told the NI.
More recently, Ruiz said, an SBS faculty member asked if the county would consider donating some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. The federal initiative had funneled $9 million to the county for pandemic-related relief.
While Ruiz had briefly discussed the possibility of donating to the Castro project during the Sept. 6 supervisors’ meeting, no clear decision was made. County staff spent considerably more time discussing financial support for other projects – like renovations in the County Complex and a new radio system for the Sheriff’s Office.
University presence
The University of Arizona, to some degree, already has a physical presence in Nogales. A satellite campus on North Grand Avenue offers degree programs at the Santa Cruz Center in conjunction with Pima Community College.
In recent years, however, other projects have fallen through.
In 2016, University of Arizona Health Sciences announced plans for a public health center in Nogales. The Center for Elimination of Border Health Disparities, staff said at the time, would facilitate research and provide community health education.
In preparation, the university began leasing a building on the corner of Mastick Way and White Park Drive.
But the center never materialized and by 2018, Mariposa Community Health Center took over the lease.
“We are no longer leasing the building due to changes in UA Health Sciences leadership and a corresponding change in UAHS strategic direction and initiatives,” George Humphrey of the Health Services’ Office of Public Affairs told the NI that year.
Humphrey added that the UA was conducting some research in collaboration with MCHC.
And in 2018, another UA project entered the roster for Santa Cruz County: a new composting center. The Compost Cats, a student initiative within the university’s Office of Sustainability, had planned to establish the facility near the Rio Rico landfill.
At a kick-off event that year, a representative from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality estimated the Rio Rico project would divert up to 8,000 tons of food waste each year.
The center was also slated to hire local students, as well as UA participants.
But then, a change in leadership brought the project to a halt, according to Trevor Ledbetter, director of the Office of Sustainability.
“Unfortunately, this project was canceled,” he said.
Toward the end of 2018, he said, Chester Phillips, the former Compost Cats program manager, left UA, “and the program ran into some unanticipated issues during its transition into and reorganization under the Office of Sustainability.”
In an email Friday, Ledbetter expressed a desire to revisit the project. But, he added, “the amount of capital required to get something started is extremely high and out of our reach for the foreseeable future.”