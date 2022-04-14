The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon approved a much-discussed and debated land donation from South32, a mining company pursuing a large-scale project in the Patagonia Mountains.
Under the newly approved agreement, South32 will donate a 134-acre parcel of land to Santa Cruz County. With the donation, however, the company sought an easement to build a road across the land parcel, running through the Cross Creek area northeast of Patagonia.
On Wednesday afternoon, the board heard more than an hour of comments from residents, who strongly urged the supervisors to delay their decision and ask more questions about the nature of the donation.
“We are at a choice point,” said Carolyn Shafer, chair of the watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance. “And we the people ask you, our elected officials, to please slow down and listen to the people’s opinions on the future of this county.”
The board held two previous study sessions – one on March 30, and another on April 5 – in which some residents showed support for the mine for its financial investment into the community, while many others expressed opposition.
Still, the supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the donation, although District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker described his vote as “reluctant” and lamented the fact that there hadn’t been more discussion on the issue.
“This has shown that we need to have a more robust public process,” he said. However, he added: “If the county votes to take control of this land, it will be protected from further random development.”
A road, a park
South32 has described the Cross Creek road as temporary; in the meantime, the mining company says it will apply for federal permits to operate a more long-term road near Flux Canyon southwest of town. This stance has drawn skepticism from some residents, as the agreement between South32 and the county does not state a definite end date for the temporary road at Cross Creek.
A public memorandum of understanding states that South32 will cease to use the temporary road 24 months after the company receives federal permits to operate the long-term road.
The idea of the road itself dredged up concern among residents who spoke during Wednesday’s call to the public; some expressed apprehension over the already-existent mining traffic on State Route 82.
“My nextdoor neighbor, just a few weeks ago, was pushed off the road by a truck coming down from the mine,” resident Kate Tirion said. “He was on his bicycle, pushed off to the side of the road, and fell into a ditch.”
South32 describes the road as “low-volume,” “local” and “rural.”
In a presentation last month, Melanie Lawson, the company’s community specialist, projected that fewer than 30 trucks would pass along the road on a daily basis – amounting to one or two trucks per hour – once mining begins in Fiscal Year 2027.
After several years, that number would peak to 80 trucks per day.
In the memorandum, South32 also describes a plan to establish a public park on the land parcel – the document states that the company “will directly pay a vendor a minimum of $150,000 to facilitate the identification, design and subsequent installation.”
The document states that additionally, South32 will provide “sufficient funds” for the park’s maintenance.
Multiple residents, however, contended during the recent meetings that they did not want or need the park; some questioned the merits of a park established next to a road used by heavy trucks carrying mining materials.
Arguments against
Kat Crockett, an Elgin resident and vineyard owner, questioned South32’s motives for donating the land into county ownership. Arizona law, she pointed out, prohibits any government entity from fixing private property in the event of a flood.
“But if this (parcel) becomes public property with the donation, the taxpayers may have a big bill to pay with potential flood issues,” she added.
Others expressed worry over the road’s potential effect on ecotourism in the Patagonia area. And again, the issue of archeological remains surfaced.
After reading her own statement, Shafer informed the board that San Xavier District Chairman Austin Nunez of the Tohono O’odham had requested a meeting with South32 and the board “about the unique archeological evidence that exists on this land.”
In a previous study session, Ron Pulliam of the Borderlands Restoration Network also referenced a nearby Indigenous burial site.
The NI reached out to Nunez via email on Thursday, but did not receive a response before press time.
Bracker, however, contended that “the county is not being contacted by any tribal nations,” though he did not mention any efforts from the county to contact the Tohono O’odham nation.
“If the tribal nations choose to contact us, we will be happy to facilitate a conversation between them and South32,” he added.