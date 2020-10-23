Nogales students who began hybrid in-person learning this week will remain home starting Monday, after the Nogales Unified School District abruptly called off in-person instruction.
“In an abundance of caution and in consultation with our advisory medical experts, NUSD will be returning to the Online Model starting Monday,” NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra wrote in an email on Thursday.
“This decision and recommendation are in the best interest and safety of our NUSD community,” he added.
The superintendent cited a number of factors for the decision and said that there had been “an increase in the number of exposures and reported cases from individual teachers, staff, families and students.” In a separate email to parents, Parra also noted that positive cases had increased for the first two weeks of October in Santa Cruz County.
Parra wrote that about 45 percent of students district-wide had been attending in-person classes through the district’s hybrid learning model. That means that more than half of students were still home, attending all classes online.
In a district learning plan posted to the district website in July, NUSD estimated its enrollment for the current year at 5,557.
Parra said that the move to online-only instruction would stay in place until further notice.
"All other programs will continue as they were, including on-site services for self-contained students and the athletic programs at the high school level,” he wrote.
Benchmarks still being met
The announcement from NUSD came the same day that new data showed Santa Cruz County meeting the state’s recommended benchmarks for hybrid school instruction for the eighth consecutive week.
According to a weekly report issued Thursday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the county confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents from Oct. 4-10, the most recent week for which data was available. That was below the threshold mark of 100 per 100,000, but higher than the three previous weeks, when there were 38, 45 and 58 new cases per 100,000 residents.
At the same time, the positive test rate in Santa Cruz County dropped to 1.7 percent from 6 percent the week before. The benchmark figure recommended for hybrid in-person/distance learning is 7 percent.
The combination of an increase in cases and a decrease in the test positivity rate reflected an increase in overall testing, and County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell noted that Arizona State University and the Mariposa Community Health Center conducted local testing blitzes during the week of Oct. 4.
That was the same week that schools in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District first brought students back to campus for hybrid learning, and that NUSD was preparing to start the on-site component of its hybrid learning program on Oct. 12.
The ASU and MCHC test blitzes that week were held at the schools and open to all members of the public, Terrell said.
The third state benchmark for schools, measured on a regional rather than county-level basis, takes into account the percentage of hospital visits that were for COVID-like illness. That number was 2 percent in the southeast Arizona region, well below the recommended 10-percent benchmark.
Setback at PUHS
The state’s benchmarks for hybrid and full in-person school instruction are recommendations rather than requirements, and the ultimate decision of whether to offer on-site classes is up to the school districts themselves. Still, local superintendents have regularly cited the benchmarks in their decision-making process.
However, other concerns can derail on-site learning even when the benchmarks are being met, as illustrated by NUSD’s announcement on Thursday, as well as by developments last week at Patagonia Union High School, which had resumed staggered in-person instruction on Sept. 28.
During a Facebook live chat broadcast on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 15, Superintendent Kenny Hayes said school officials learned on Oct. 13 that one member of the PUHS community had tested positive for COVID-19. The next evening, they learned of another case.
As a result, Hayes said, the high school was returning to a virtual learning model for at least the following two weeks.
“The reason that we’re not going virtual for everybody is because the cases seem to be limited to just the high school,” Hayes said. “There’s no direct effect or direct linkage between the high school folks and the middle school or elementary folks, so we think that it’s safe to stay open for elementary and for the middle school.”
PUHS initially suspended the activities of its volleyball and soccer teams, but then announced that the remainder of the soccer season had been cancelled, effective Oct. 15. That meant the loss of four games scheduled Oct. 20-30, and the Lobos soccer team ended its season with a 2-3-1 record.
The Patagonia volleyball team was allowed to return to action and played away games this week on Tuesday and Thursday.