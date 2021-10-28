As part of their discussion and action Wednesday regarding the ongoing city manager search, the Nogales mayor and council voted to “waive executive session privilege and direct staff to waive names, records and audio recordings of city manager applicants who had been interviewed in executive session.”
The move followed the publication of a story by the NI on Oct. 19, in which legal experts called into question the city’s excessively secretive search process. The story showed how City Attorney Mike Massee’s assertion that the city was only legally obligated to identify the finalist for the job was contradicted by a 30-year-old legal precedent.
On Thursday, city staff finally acceded to a request made by the NI earlier this month and turned over the applications and resumes of the three interviewees.
One was from L. Kelly Udall, the former town manager of Sahuarita who parted ways with the town in June after eight years on the job. He was hired there in 2013 from Pinetop/Lakeside, where he had served as town manager since 2004.
The Green Valley News reported that Udall was earning nearly $200,000 a year in Sahuarita at the time of his departure, and was given a $100,000-plus deal as part of his separation agreement with the town.
Another interviewee was Jay Ruybalid, who touted 30 years of executive-level government experience in his application for the Nogales job.
Ruybalid most recently served as manager of the town of Dolores, Colo., a job he left in 2019 after a year. According to a story in the Albuquerque Journal, the salary range for the Dolores town manager was between $65,000 and $75,000 at the time of Ruybalid’s hiring.
Prior to his time in Dolores, Ruybalid served briefly as the interim city manager of Sunland Park, N.M. and as the city manager of Belen, N.M., according to his resume.
The third candidate interviewed behind closed doors was Adolfo Bailon, the former manager of the town of Randolph, Vt., who was subsequently given a second interview during open session.
Prior to working in Vermont, Bailon served as director of the Mayor of Providence’s Center for City Services in Rhode Island, and also worked as senior field representative for then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.)
The Herald, a Randolph-area newspaper, reported that Bailon started as town manager with a salary of $81,397, and that he was making $89,998 by the end of his tenure.
On Wednesday, following an extended meeting behind closed doors, the Nogales mayor and council voted not to move forward with appointing Bailon to the job, and instead moved to repost the position at a lower salary range.
Why did they decide to repost the job rather than re-consider other candidates in the original applicant pool?
Massee said that’s privileged information.
“Discussions occurring in executive sessions are privileged and confidential, the privilege is held by the council as a whole, and therefore no individual council member or member of the administration may respond to your inquiry,” he wrote in an email.