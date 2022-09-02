Purchase Access

Late last month, Gov. Doug Ducey touted the completion of the Yuma Border Barrier Mission. The state initiative filled gaps in the state’s western border wall using industrial-sized shipping containers.

On Thursday morning, workers were transporting and stacking similar containers at the National Guard Armory on Western Avenue in Nogales.

shipping

Shipping containers arrive at the National Guard Armory on Western Avenue on Thursday morning.
Containers

The lot at the National Guard Armory on Western Avenue in Nogales begins to fill with shipping containers on Thursday morning.
Containers yuma

Shipping containers fill a gap in the border wall near Yuma.
Border walll gap

A gap remains in new border fencing at a water-crossing west of Nogales.
Border wall gap

A section of new border wall remains unfinished at this water-crossing point approximately two miles west of Nogales. At right, these sections of fencing were designed to be fitted with floodgates, though they were never installed.
Shipping2

Shipping containers at the National Guard Armory on Western Ave.


