The Arizona Attorney General’s Office quietly settled a lawsuit against former Sheriff Antonio Estrada and his second-in-command over unworked overtime paid to Sheriff’s Office employees, collecting only a fraction of the allegedly misappropriated money in the process.
The lawsuit originally filed in June 2021 by the office of Attorney General Mark Brnovich had sought to recover not only the $196,842 that the Arizona Auditor General said was paid out under the scheme from 2013 to 2018, but also asked for triple damages under provisions of the Arizona Racketeering Act. That could have put Estrada and former Capt. Ruben Fuentes on the hook for nearly $600,000 in restitution and penalties, The Associated Press reported at the time.
But according to the settlement agreement, Brnovich agreed to drop the suit earlier this year in exchange for a joint payment from Estrada and Fuentes of just $10,000.
The agreement required the county’s insurance carrier, a "non party" in the suit, to pay the AG’s Office $20,000 "to facilitate the agreement." Upon receipt of the payments, the document says, the AG was to send Santa Cruz County $30,000.
The settlement also includes a statement attributed to Estrada that says: “Based on the conduct outlined in the State Auditor General Report (April 2021), I acknowledge that I was negligent in my interpretation and application of county budget policies and regulations concerning payment of my employees.”
Otherwise, there is no admission of guilt by any of the parties.
The document was filed on Feb. 9 at Maricopa County Superior Court, and a judge dismissed the case with prejudice – meaning it cannot be brought again – on Feb. 22.
A third-party complaint by Estrada and Fuentes against Santa Cruz County Supervisors Bruce Bracker, Rudy Molera and Manuel Ruiz, as well as County Manager Jennifer St. John, will also be abandoned as part of the agreement.
The deal was not announced to the public at the time. On Thursday, current Sheriff David Hathaway sent copies of the settlement, dismissal order and original complaint to members of the media, saying he had recently become aware of the developments.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Estrada referred questions to his lawyer Douglas Clark, who at the time the lawsuit was filed, called the allegations “absurd” and said he didn’t think Estrada would end up paying anything.
He was almost right.
“It turned out very well for the sheriff,” Clark said on Thursday, adding that he didn’t think the suit “ever should have been done.”
“I think it was politically motivated. I think it was a big waste of time and money and resources of the Arizona Attorney General and the auditor,” he said.
The lawsuit stemmed from a practice adopted by the Sheriff’s Office as a way to compensate employees who performed additional duties. According to the auditor’s report, employees were told by supervisors to claim an hour of overtime each day they performed duties beyond their pay grade.
While auditors only reviewed documents dating back to 2013, the AG’s original complaint alleged that Estrada admitted to creating the practice in 2000, and that Fuentes admitted knowing the practice existed before he became a captain in 2007.
“Sheriff Estrada never got a dime. They were paying sheriff’s deputies for extra work that they had done, but it was in an overtime slot,” Clark said. “And everybody knew what they were doing. The cards were filled out with exactly what they were doing and nobody said they were working overtime, they were working extra duties.”
Clark said the compensation system was known to county leaders for “years and years and years.”
“Everybody approved it,” he said, asserting that the lawsuit “was just: ‘Get poor Tony Estrada as he retires and make the rest of his life miserable.’ I think it was all just a stupid exercise in government power.”
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment on Thursday afternoon.
According to the original suit, the so-called “overtime compensation scheme” came to an end in 2018 after a Sheriff’s Office employee filed a complaint with the county’s human resources director. St. John reportedly learned about it in October 2018 and sent Estrada an email on Oct. 4, 2018, telling him to stop the practice.
A week later, St. John reported the situation to the Arizona Auditor General’s Office.
Asked about the fact that in the end, the county’s insurance carrier was required to pay twice the combined amount paid by Estrada and Fuentes, Clark said:
“There’s no question about it: If you looked at the audit report, the county did more wrong than the sheriff did.”
Fuentes, he said, “just got drug along with the sheriff. But there were many more serious complaints against what the county was doing, what it was allowing (people) to do and how they did it than the two guys at the low end of the totem pole.”
Reached for comment on Thursday, St. John said she couldn’t discuss the facts of the case, and declined to offer her opinion of the outcome without first conferring with legal counsel. But as far as the assertion that county leadership had been long aware of the payment system, she said that it was “pretty clear everywhere that the county has denied any knowledge about that. It’s clear in the AG’s report, it’s clear in the Auditor General’s report.”
“It’s clear in all the documents that the county knew nothing about that,” she said, also pointing to Estrada’s statement of negligence that was part of the settlement.
Estrada served seven terms as sheriff until his retirement at the end of 2020. Hathaway was elected to replace him and took office in January 2021. Within a few days, he terminated Fuentes’ employment.
Then on May 24, 2021, Fuentes sued Hathaway and the county in federal court, saying he was denied due process when he was terminated under the assumption that he was an “at-will” employee who could be dismissed at any time without cause. Fuentes argued that in fact, he was a “classified” employee who had the right to contest his termination.
A little over a week later, the AG’s Office sued Estrada and Fuentes over the overtime payments.
Fuentes’ suit is still pending, and the settlement in the overtime case specifies that the deal has no effect on Fuentes’ wrongful termination claim.