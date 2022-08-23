Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The white SUV that pulled up to the Border Patrol’s Interstate 19 checkpoint on Aug. 14 looked a lot like an authentic Department of Homeland Security vehicle. It even had official-looking U.S. government license plates.

But it wasn’t really a Homeland Security SUV, and the plates weren’t real. Instead, the vehicle had been disguised by human-smugglers in hopes of fooling a DHS agency into letting it pass.



Tags

Load comments