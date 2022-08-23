The white SUV that pulled up to the Border Patrol’s Interstate 19 checkpoint on Aug. 14 looked a lot like an authentic Department of Homeland Security vehicle. It even had official-looking U.S. government license plates.
But it wasn’t really a Homeland Security SUV, and the plates weren’t real. Instead, the vehicle had been disguised by human-smugglers in hopes of fooling a DHS agency into letting it pass.
Agents working at the checkpoint weren’t convinced, however, and a subsequent inspection uncovered 10 undocumented migrants hidden inside, the Border Patrol said in a social media post. The driver, a U.S. citizen, now faces criminal charges.
“It takes more than a fake DHS license plate to fool agents,” John Modlin, chief Border Patrol agent in the Tucson Sector, proclaimed in the post.
The SUV was an example of what law enforcement officials refer to as a “clone car.” Those are vehicles made to look like they belong to a public safety agency, government entity or private company in an effort to further a criminal endeavor.
Earlier in August, Douglas-based Border Patrol agents noticed an abandoned white 2003 Ford Explorer while responding to a suspected vehicle incursion, according to an Aug. 8 social media post from Modlin. The SUV had been disguised to look like it was that of the fire chief of Mormon Lake, a small community near Flagstaff.
In addition to the fact that the Explorer was stopped more than 300 miles away from Mormon Lake, there were other clues that something was amiss. In particular, its phony fire district decals misspelled the name of the community as “Mormon Like.”
“Several individuals fled from the vehicle to Mexico before agents arrived,” Modlin said in the post.
The copycat cars are not an everyday occurrence, authorities said.
“It’s not common,” Border Patrol Agent Jesus Vasavilbaso told the Sierra Vista Herald. “But it’s a tactic used by smugglers.”
In the last couple of years Border Patrol agents have encountered at least two other clone cars being used to smuggle migrants into this country, according to Vasavilbaso and U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Daniels. One had been set up to look like a Border Patrol vehicle and the other had been painted to resemble a FedEx truck.
There have been several notable incidents involving “clone vehicles” in Santa Cruz County.
In June 2012, three City of Nogales employees were arrested during a staged Public Works Department meeting and accused of conspiring to run loads of marijuana in trucks that were doctored to look like municipal vehicles.
Two months later, nearly a ton of marijuana and a truck disguised to look like a Santa Cruz County Flood Control Department vehicle were seized near Patagonia. Border Patrol agents discovered the abandoned truck with the county seal affixed to its doors, and after further investigation, found 74 bundles of pot hidden in the truck bed beneath a sheet of plywood.
Back in 2004, Border Patrol agents arrested a man in Sonoita who was driving a van disguised as a Qwest truck. The 1996 Dodge van was loaded with 520 pounds of marijuana, authorities said at the time.