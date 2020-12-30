In anticipation of smoke produced by fireworks and fireplaces overnight on New Year’s Eve, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a Health Pollution Advisory for both Thursday and Friday in Nogales.
The advisory is in regard to airborne particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), also known as soot.
“Particles in the PM2.5 size range are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath,” according to ADEQ information. “Exposure to fine particles can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.”
At the same time, larger PM-10 airborne matter (dust) is forecast to rise into “moderate” levels around the New Year with the increase of smoke.
“We do have another disturbance rolling into the region on New Year’s Eve, but we don’t anticipate it having strong enough winds to remove excess smoke from people ringing in the New Year,” an ADEQ meteorologist wrote in an air quality forecast for Nogales that was posted on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, the meteorologist wrote, PM10 levels should drop back into the “good” air quality range, with PM2.5 values going back down to “moderate” levels.
“Temperatures will also be warming up for your weekend, with calm winds out of the north from the next high-pressure system following the New Year’s Eve/Day trough,” the forecast for Nogales said.