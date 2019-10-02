An ultralight aircraft that was being used to smuggle drugs crashed early Monday morning on State Route 82, just east of Nogales city limits, according to information from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s dispatch received a call shortly after midnight that day reporting that a “small aircraft” had fallen on SR 82 near the Nogales Suburban Fire Station and was blocking the roadway.
“Apparently it was one of those ultralight aircrafts that smugglers use,” Sheriff Antonio Estrada told the NI on Wednesday. “Why it crashed, we don’t know. Maybe it was too heavy.”
Estrada added that the U.S. Border Patrol had already been tracking the aircraft, and agents were on scene when sheriff’s deputies arrived in response to the call.
“The pilot absconded, but we understand that the Border Patrol located him, I don’t know where,” he said.
The Border Patrol was unable to provide immediate comment, but a sheriff’s incident report stated that “Nogales Border Patrol located the pilot at 1:12 a.m. and requested a medical welfare check.”
Medical responders with the Nogales Suburban and Rio Rico fire districts were initially dispatched to the scene as precautionary measures, as well as troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety to redirect traffic.
“As far as I know, we don’t know what it had,” Estrada said of the plane’s cargo. “I’m sure it was probably carrying marijuana or some other drug.”