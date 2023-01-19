The land-locked community of Sonoita, Ariz. might seem like an unlikely place for a smuggling attempt involving a boat. But according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, that’s exactly what happened early last Thursday morning.
At around 3 a.m. that day, CBP said in a news release, Sonoita-based Border Patrol agents working at the State Route 82 immigration checkpoint stopped and inspected a Ford F-150 pickup towing a small boat. They reportedly discovered five migrants concealed inside a stern compartment on the boat, and two more in a small compartment inside the boat’s bow.
The truck’s driver and passenger, both U.S. citizen males from Arizona, were arrested for human smuggling. A third Arizona man, driving a Jeep Commander in tandem with the pickup, was also arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt, CBP said.
The undocumented migrants included two women, four men and one unaccompanied juvenile from Mexico. They were transported to the Sonoita Station for processing, CBP said.
“None of the migrants reported immediate injuries despite being found in locations not intended for passengers and that are unsafe for humans, especially while traveling,” the news release said.
The vehicles and boat were seized.
“Our agents regularly rescue migrants from extremely dangerous human smuggling situations, such as being transported in compartments of vessels not intended to be used to transport people on roadways in frigid temperatures, and callous smugglers who show no regard for their wellbeing,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin said in the news release.