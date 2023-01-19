Boat

Border Patrol agents reportedly found seven undocumented migrants hiding in this boat.

 Photo courtesy of CBP

The land-locked community of Sonoita, Ariz. might seem like an unlikely place for a smuggling attempt involving a boat. But according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, that’s exactly what happened early last Thursday morning.

At around 3 a.m. that day, CBP said in a news release, Sonoita-based Border Patrol agents working at the State Route 82 immigration checkpoint stopped and inspected a Ford F-150 pickup towing a small boat. They reportedly discovered five migrants concealed inside a stern compartment on the boat, and two more in a small compartment inside the boat’s bow.



