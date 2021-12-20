U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar experienced firsthand the significance of the cross-border relationship between Arizona and Sonora during his inaugural visit to the region last week.
Donning his trademark Stetson, the former Colorado senator told reporters at the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora last Thursday: “What I see here in Nogales between Arizona and Sonora is bilateral cooperation and the strong economic ties. In the future, when we exit this pandemic, the ties will be even stronger.”
“The economic union between the United States and Mexico has existed for a long, long time,” he continued. “With the UMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and the leadership of President Biden, working closely with President López Obrador, that will only strengthen and grow.”
Salazar, whose demeanor is reminiscent of legendary actor Jimmy Stewart, maintained a steady tone throughout the press conference, even as he exchanged friendly small talk with some reporters.
“We know that we live in difficult times,” he told the journalists in Spanish. “The recently inked bilateral security agreement brings us to a new era in the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico to jointly pursue criminal elements that bring so much violence to our towns on both sides of the border.”
He did not elaborate on the new pact, but said that resources are available as well as a “respect for Mexico’s sovereignty,” a possible jab at the 2008 Merida Initiative that the new agreement replaces and that drew the ire of the leftist government of López Obrador. “On our part, the United States recognizes that copious weapons come here to Mexico and that these are arms that comes from the United States; these criminal networks are focused on that (and) we have groups that are working to do everything possible against them.”
The ambassador acknowledged the tragedies borne of poor or nonexistent immigration policies, including the death earlier this month of at least 55 migrants traveling inside a truck that overturned in Chiapas in southern Mexico. The crash left 105 others injured.
“Those migrants, I’m told, paid $3,000 each for passage to enter this truck that drove them to their death. Those who deceive migrants, these criminals, are – I don’t know – I think they are the devil. With the good resources that we have and our investigative abilities, we will do everything we can to break up these criminal networks.
“What is required is a regional agreement among Mexico, Canada and the United States to ensure that migration … be more orderly and that procedures be in place that will protect migrants and connect those who are looking for employment with those businesses where work is available,” he continued.
What needs to be done? Break up the smuggling networks, Salazar said, “because those criminals put the migrants in dangerous circumstances or deceive them to bring them to this corridor of suffering.”
While he said Nogales was an important stop, Salazar, who was sworn in as ambassador on Aug. 26, said he planned to complete a whirlwind tour of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Yuma, Ariz., and Chiapas before Christmas.