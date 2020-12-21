Fifteen straight hours of driving, two cups of coffee and one Red Bull energy drink after he’d set out from Sacramento, Calif., Israel Hernandez was filling up the tank of his Chevy Silverado at the Shell station on Crawford Street last Thursday morning.
The back of the truck was piled with luggage that extended a few feet past the top of the cab and was strapped down under a blue tarp, topped off with a bicycle.
In the first weeks of December, trucks loaded up with possessions and heading south are evidence of the many “paisanos,” Mexican expatriates living in the United States or U.S. citizens of Mexican descent, who pass through Nogales on their way to a winter holiday with family back in Mexico.
Even with 18 hours of driving still ahead of him, Hernandez was smiling – he was traveling with friends and family to the west-central Mexican state of Jalisco to see his mother and other relatives. He’s been living in California for 20 years, where he works at a restaurant, and said that heading back to Mexico in the winter is an annual tradition.
Of course, he knew this year might be different.
“There was some possibility that it would be unclear if we would to be able to go back, because of the pandemic,” he said. “But we found out that they’re giving the permits to enter Mexico – to bring the trucks – so it’s not impeding us at all.”
This year, the Mexican government has rolled out it’s usual “Programa Paisano” to support the legions of countrymen and women heading south of the border for the winter holidays, even as authorities there have discouraged large holiday gatherings and publicly endorsed U.S. travel restrictions at the country’s northern border. On the U.S. side, on the same day that Mexico launched Programa Paisano, the Centers for Disease Control advised the public to avoid all travel to Mexico.
But for many “paisanos,” the family ties that pull them back to Mexico for the holidays are stronger than fears of the virus.
Juan Francisco Gim, director of the Mexican customs agency in Nogales, Sonora, said that 102,000 vehicles had crossed through local ports carrying paisanos back to family in Mexico as of Dec. 17. He said last weekend – Dec. 18-20 – would be the biggest days for travel this year, and though numbers from those days weren’t going to be available until Tuesday, he estimated that approximately 200,000 vehicles had crossed by Monday.
That would represent a decline of roughly one-third compared to recent years, he added.
“Maybe that trend continues, that 33 percent of those who came in 2018 and 2019 decided not to come to Mexico this year,” Gim noted. “But it could change because I still don’t have the big days registered.”
And while COVID-19 may have played into some people’s decision to stay home, Gim said he’d talked to families for whom the toll of the pandemic was actually a motivation for making the trip in 2020.
“For some – or the majority – one of their relatives in Mexico died and they couldn’t come when that happened. So now they make the trip because they have their vacation and that’s what motivated them to come, to see their family members and console those” that lost loved ones, he said.
That’s one part of the story this year, Gim said. Another is the large number of families – that 33 percent – that did decide to stay home. And, inevitably, there are some people who are heading to Mexico “irresponsibly” to attend holiday parties.
Traffic jams
On Saturday morning, a long line of cars waiting to cross into Mexico at the DeConcini Port of Entry stretched back onto Interstate 19 and past the intersection with West Street, about a half mile from the port. Shortly after noon, a Nogales Police Department officer began sending vehicles back up the highway, telling drivers to head for the Mariposa Port of Entry.
Speaking last week, NPD Chief Roy Bermudez said that his department sends officers to direct the seasonal traffic spike to the ports of entry and prevent long lines from clogging up local roads.
“We put extra manpower down there to accommodate a traffic plan,” he said.
Bermudez said it appeared to him that the number of paisanos this year is lower than in typical years, but noted that only one southbound lane has been open on the Mexican side of the DeConcini port, contributing to traffic backups.
From a public health standpoint, vehicle travel does have an advantage over flying or using public transportation. And some of those traveling this year said their plans are relatively safe, given the situation.
Gabriel Vega was driving south with his family last week, passing through Nogales on the way from Colorado to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. He’s been making the trip for 15 years and this December wanted to make sure he saw his mother-in-law, who had an accident and broke her hand earlier in the year.
“Yes, there were some doubts due to COVID,” Vega said. “But she lives in a ranch outside of Puerto Vallarta. It’s not like we’re in the city… it’s safer.”