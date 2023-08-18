Citing a rise in both demand and food-related costs, the Santa Cruz Council on Aging’s Nogales Senior Center is requesting monetary support from the City of Nogales.

And during a special session Tuesday evening, the council agreed to explore funding options for the center – which provides a number of services, ranging from free meals to mental health resources, for older Nogales residents.

pamphlets

Pamphlets at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging Nogales Senior Center provide information on mental health, citywide programming, insurance and other resources.
Performance

From left: Roberto Ibarra, Maria Elena Aguilar and Rosa Maria Encinas pay tribute to Agustín Lara in a multi-act performance at the Nogales Senior Center.


