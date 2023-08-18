Citing a rise in both demand and food-related costs, the Santa Cruz Council on Aging’s Nogales Senior Center is requesting monetary support from the City of Nogales.
And during a special session Tuesday evening, the council agreed to explore funding options for the center – which provides a number of services, ranging from free meals to mental health resources, for older Nogales residents.
The funding, according to senior center leadership, would support the organization’s dining program – responsible for doling out more than 1,600 free meals each month.
“This is an organization that definitely gives back to our community,” said Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr., who’d placed the item on Tuesday’s agenda.
“We all have or know people that attend on a regular basis, and it would be a disservice if we didn’t look into it.”
Currently, Gradillas said, the city provides some services, such as maintenance, for the center. The building itself is also located on municipal property, with the city charging a below-market rental rate, according to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger.
But otherwise, the senior center depends on donations and sponsorships, Gradillas noted.
Since the new fiscal year started in July, the city has approved two services agreements with local organizations: the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority. Council members allocated $50,000 to each organization; in return, the chamber and port authority are expected to promote and foster growth within the city.
In the past, Gradillas said, the city had shared a service agreement with the senior center – but that contract is now outdated.
The discussion comes as the senior center faces rising costs in one of its major programs: free meals for residents.
The council did not take an official vote Tuesday, though members agreed to direct city staff to look into potential funding plans for a future meeting.
“You are going to have support from the city, that’s for sure,” said Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, directly addressing the center’s directors Tuesday evening.
‘It’s critical’
Hours later on Wednesday morning, dozens of residents lined long, plastic tables at the Senior Center on Madison Street. Toward the center’s back room, members participated in a workshop for managing anxiety.
And in the front office, Senior Center Director Arnold Montiel’s phone rang. A caller, he explained, was asking for assistance in finding a wheelchair cushion.
That’s not abnormal, according to Montiel. Routinely, he said, the center assists residents in finding medical equipment, ranging from crutches to hospital beds.
“That’s one of the great things we do, besides just feeding the people every day,” Montiel explained.
In total, the center provides a cluster of resources: Montiel sets up informational sessions on topics like Medicaid. Each Wednesday, there’s a knitting club. Card games and bingo are regular.
But the dining services, Montiel pointed out, are in especially high demand.
“The meal is number one,” he said. “The congregate meal.”
Each month, Montiel said, the center serves more than 1,670 meals to Nogales residents.
“And that’s growing,” he added. “Every single day.”
Montiel pointed to inflation and rising food costs as a factor in the increasing demand. And some older Nogales residents, he pointed out, depend solely on social security benefits – landing them beneath the poverty line.
“They talk to me about how it’s so expensive to go to the grocery store,” Montiel added.
Those same rising food costs have created a new challenge for the center as it works to dole out affordable lunches. In the past, the center spent an average of $6,000 each month on its meals, Montiel estimated. Post-inflation, that monthly expense has drifted to $9,000.
City support to fund those meals, Montiel added, would make a significant difference to the center’s well-being.
“It’s critical,” he stated. “Critical, because we’re paying more money for food.”
‘To feed my soul’
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center halted its indoor services to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but continued to provide takeout meals with drive-through services. Toward the end of 2021, it reopened, allowing residents to share a common space and socialize after spending months in relatively isolated settings.
Sharing space and meeting new people was something Maria Rosa Encinas had been craving when she began showing up at the center in 2022.
At the time, she told the NI Wednesday, she’d been living alone and struggling with feelings of depression.
“I needed something to feed my soul,” she explained.
In the center, she joined a choir – which rehearses each morning throughout the week – and began dropping in on aerobics classes, which the center contracts through a local fitness center.
Showing up continued to have a ripple effect on Encinas’ social life: At the center, she found a group of friends, and now, outside of the center’s hours, they gather for get-togethers and karaoke sessions. Soon, they plan to take a trip to the Grand Canyon.
“I feel more content,” Encinas said, adding that she looks forward to returning to the center each Monday, when it reopens after the weekend.
One of Encinas’ friends at the center, Maria Elena Aguilar, described a similar trajectory: She’d felt alone, and had been widowed, when she began attending the center.
And earlier this month, she had a hand in planning a multi-act performance at the center, where residents sang, danced and read poetry, with a local guitarist emceeing the event. During the performance, Aguilar stepped away from the center’s small stage and waded through the crowd – dressed in full 1920s attire – dancing with other residents.
“I’m not afraid of a microphone,” she beamed. “And everyone followed my own craziness, participating.”
That was her goal, she said.
“It worked – making people laugh,” she added.