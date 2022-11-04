A man who was busted while trying to smuggle a load of ammunition into Mexico through Nogales was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison.
Adrian Guadalupe Valdez, 45, of Wendel, Idaho, was sentenced last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson after pleading guilty to smuggling of goods from the United States.
Valdez crossed from Mexico into the United States through a Nogales port of entry on April 1 in a silver Dodge Caravan.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers allegedly noticed a single round of .223 caliber ammunition rolling around the floorboard of the vehicle. However, Valdez was referred to secondary inspection and no other ammunition was found.
Approximately three hours later that day, Valdez, now driving a red Mercury Montego, approached the outbound lanes at a Nogales port.
CBP officers “noticed that the defendant appeared to be acting nervously by smoking a cigarette, avoiding eye contact and fidgeting in his seat,” the prosecutors’ memo says.
The officers asked Valdez if he knew it was illegal to bring ammunition and weapons into Mexico, and he reportedly said yes. The officers then took him the holding area for further inspection.
“As they approached the door, the defendant turned away from the building and began to run towards Mexico,” the memo says. “The defendant attempted to climb the south fence and as he reached the top, officers were able to stop him. The defendant continued to resist by holding on to the fence until the officers were able to pull him down and detain him.”
Meanwhile, in the trunk of the Montego, officers found 13,000 rounds of Wolf brand 7.62x39mm ammunition and 4,500 rounds of Wolf brand .223 ammunition.
“This large amount of ammunition – 17,500 rounds – is capable of causing an immense amount of harm, including severe injury and death to numerous individuals,” the memo says, noting that most of the ammunition Valdez had in the vehicle is used in AK-47 type firearms.
The prosecution asked the judge to give Valdez 57 months in prison, noting that he has pending felony charges in another jurisdiction, as well as four misdemeanor convictions and at least two other arrests.
In his own memo, Valdez’s defense lawyer noted that Valdez had admitted that a friend had asked him to drive the car across the border in exchange for $100. “Adrian was struggling financially and agreed,” the lawyer wrote, adding that he “was a courier in this offense and his role was minor when compared to the people who involved him.”
Valdez’s lawyer asked the judge to give his client time served and three years of supervised release.