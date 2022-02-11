A federal criminal complaint against local consultant Luis Manuel Flores shed some light on a flurry of recent FBI activity in the Nogales area. But it also left a number of key questions unanswered. For example:
What does the complaint allege?
The complaint, filed at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Jan. 28, alleges that Flores served as middle man in a bribe between a property owner who was unhappy with his tax assessment, and an elected Santa Cruz County official. Working on behalf of the property owner, identified in the document only as Person A, Flores allegedly gave the official, identified as Public Official 1, an envelope containing $2,000 cash in order to “fix” the assessment.
Why was only Flores charged?
This is one of the biggest unanswered questions in the case. It could be that the government is trying to gather more evidence against Person A, who apparently was not present during the handover of the cash. But the evidence against Public Official 1 appears to be just as strong, if not stronger, than the evidence against Flores. According to the details in the complaint, the official reportedly asked for a $1,000 bribe, then received one for twice that amount.
You’d expect the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to be especially motivated to bring charges against a corrupt elected official. So why haven’t they?
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond this week to the question of why Flores’ apparent co-conspirators haven’t also been charged. But one possibility is that the FBI has a cooperating witness in the case. Which leads to the next question.
How did the FBI obtain the evidence against Flores?
The complaint says that for several months leading up to March 2020, Person A complained to Public Official 1 about the tax assessment on a parcel he owned. Then, on or about March 11, 2020, Public Official 1 allegedly told Person A that he would look into “fixing” the parcel. Two days later, Public Official 1 reportedly told Person A that he would see what he could do “about the cement” and then “settle” with Person A, who responded: “That’s fine.”
The quoted passages suggest that the FBI had direct access to the conversations, though the complaint doesn’t explain their context. The exchanges might have been text messages or phone calls, which could have been obtained or recorded without the consent or knowledge of the people involved.
However, the FBI agent who swore out the complaint describes several subsequent interactions between Flores and Public Official 1 as meetings. The meeting on March 19, 2020, when Flores allegedly handed Public Official 1 the cash-filled envelope, reportedly took place in Flores’ office in Nogales. The descriptions of those meetings include specific quoted passages, suggesting that the FBI was either listening in or obtained recordings of the in-person conversations. Perhaps Flores’ office had been bugged. Or perhaps one of the parties had a recording device.
Who are Public Official 1 and Person A?
The complaint describes Public Official 1 as being an elected officer of Santa Cruz County “with authority over property valuations for purposes of assessing taxes.” Only one member of the County Assessor’s Office is elected, and in March 2020, when the bribe was allegedly suggested and delivered, Felipe Fuentes was the elected county assessor. Fuentes has not answered repeated calls/texts for comment, and neither he or anyone associated with him contested a story published in the Feb. 4 edition of the NI in which Fuentes was identified, by name, as the only person fitting the profile of Public Official 1.
There appears to be widespread certainty in the community as to the identity of Person A. However, the complaint’s vague description of the person only as “a large property owner in Southern Arizona” makes it ethically and legally trickier to identify them publicly.
One clue contained in the complaint is that Person A owned two warehouses with a large cement parcel between them, and they were unhappy with the assessed value of the cement parcel. The person widely believed to be Person A owns a conspicuous property matching that description. However, assessor’s records don’t appear to reveal a smoking gun; they show that the tax bill for that property dropped from 2018 to 2019, then rose in 2020 and again in 2021.
The NI had hoped to look at federal search warrants related to the case to see if they contained more specific information. However, unsealed search warrants are generally available to the public at a terminal at the Clerk’s Office at U.S. District Court, and that office is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic. A clerk’s office representative suggested reaching out to the FBI for help in tracking down electronic copies of the warrants, but not surprisingly, the FBI declined to provide assistance.
The NI also left messages with the property owner widely believed to be Person A, but the messages were not returned. An attempt to reach another family member through social media was unsuccessful as of press time.
Have other co-conspirators been charged?
It appears that to this point, Public Official 1 and Person A have avoided criminal charges. But are there other possible co-conspirators out there who have been formally accused, but whose cases have flown under the radar?
In an email sent Feb. 1 in response to questions about the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said that “As of now, no additional charges have been filed.” Still, the minute entry from Flores’ initial court appearance on Jan. 28 noted that the USAO objected to Flores being represented at the hearing by a public defender on the grounds that “the Federal Public Defender's officer has a conflict with this matter.” Such conflicts often arise when the public defender’s office is already representing someone with an interest in the case. So what was the conflict that the prosecutor was worried about in regard to Flores?
The spokeswoman did not respond to a follow-up email posing that question, and Flores has since retained his own attorney, according to court records.
Was Fuentes’ retirement just a coincidence?
Less than two weeks after the alleged handover of the bribe, Fuentes submitted his resignation after 22 years in office and with nine months remaining in his term.
The then-60-year-old resident of Rio Rico told the NI at the time that he was stepping down due to health concerns. The timing of the move also appeared to give Fuentes’ top deputy, who was quickly appointed by the county supervisors to complete Fuentes’ term, a clear leg up in the November 2020 county elections.
However, given the details now known about the bribery case, it’s hard not to wonder if there were other factors pushing Fuentes toward retirement.
Why did it take so long for charges to be filed?
If the alleged bribe took place in March 2020, almost two years ago, why did it take so long for the government to file charges? If the larger investigation involves a deep dive into financial records, that can take a lot of time. And perhaps with Fuentes out of office by April 2020, investigators felt less urgency to act. Or maybe they didn’t get their hands on the bribery evidence right away.
So is that all there is?
As more than one person has commented about this case, the FBI surely hasn’t been conducting an investigation in Santa Cruz County in order to bring charges in the case of a single $2,000 bribe. In recent days, the agency has reportedly executed search warrants at multiple locations, interviewed a number of local people and sought local campaign financial reports. Now the question remains whether it will all lead to more evidence of wrongdoing and more criminal charges.