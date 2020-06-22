Andrew Ibarra

Age: Did not answer

Place of residence: Rio Rico

Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration; second-year MBA candidate.

Experience: U.S. Army combat infantry veteran, served as squad and platoon leader, honorable discharge; 25-plus years as an administrator, experienced in financial and personnel management, advanced budget preparation, development, implementation and control.

Community organizations/activities: Model citizen.

Learn more at: Website currently under development.