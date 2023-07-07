Animal Control dogs

As of Thursday, these dogs were available for adoption at the SCC Animal Care & Control.

 Photos courtesy of SCC Animal Control

In the hours leading up to the Fourth of July, the Santa Cruz County Animal Control put out a list of tips on social media, advising the public on how to take care of their pets in preparation of the loud booms of Independence Day fireworks.

The list included suggestions like leaving pets indoors for the day, ensuring their tags are tied on correctly and playing soft music to disguise the noise of fireworks.



Tags

Load comments