In the hours leading up to the Fourth of July, the Santa Cruz County Animal Control put out a list of tips on social media, advising the public on how to take care of their pets in preparation of the loud booms of Independence Day fireworks.
The list included suggestions like leaving pets indoors for the day, ensuring their tags are tied on correctly and playing soft music to disguise the noise of fireworks.
And luckily, Sgt. Daniel Estrada said, local residents seem to be catching on and taking more precautions in response to their pets’ fears of firework booms on the Fourth of July.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Estrada said the department didn’t see an increase in number of calls regarding lost pets on the streets.
“I spoke to the officer that was on call last night… She did get a couple of calls in reference to dogs being scared because of the fireworks, but we didn’t see an influx of calls as a result of that,” Estrada said.
He said animal control staff typically respond to as little as two calls on a slow day and up to 20 calls on busy days. Tuesday fell somewhere in the middle with six calls received in the evening, but those didn’t result in more pets being taken into the shelter.
“It was mostly helping people out. She would have some calls where she’d be on her way, but then the owner showed up,” Estrada said. “But it happens every year – a dog or two get super scared with the fireworks… and just try to find somewhere to hide.”
On Wednesday, the shelter still hadn’t taken in additional dogs as a result of the fireworks. But staff at animal control weren’t ready to relax just yet, as their busiest time of the year is already here: summer and monsoon season.
He said the influx in calls begins in June or July, and continues through September, due to the dry heat and loud thunderstorms.
“In fact, we’re already seeing an increase in calls because of people concerned about pets, regarding shade, shelter and water because it’s so hot,” Estrada said of the dry, summer months.
When thunderstorms hit the area, he said, “(Dogs) freak out, break the tethers or get out of their enclosures, trying to escape the loud noise within their area... Most of the time they run away until they get to a place where they feel safe or unfortunately get lost.”
He advised pet owners to take their pets inside as thunderstorms approach the area. If their pets are tied up, he suggested that owners regularly check the tethers to ensure they’re tied correctly and aren’t worn out. And, if their pets’ anxiety over loud thunder persists, Estrada suggested that owners contact their veterinarian about giving their pets calming medication.
The Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control is located at 1368 N. Hohokam Dr. For more information about claiming or adopting a pet, call (520) 761-7860.