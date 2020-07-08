Ana “Anita” Moreno

Age: 59

Place of residence: Nogales

Education: Nogales High School graduate; attended Pima Community College; completed national and corporate title insurance and escrow courses throughout 20 years; licensed to sell real estate in Arizona.

Experience: Worked for the sales tax department and attorney’s office at the City of Nogales; served as accounting assistant at the law office of Larson, Soto and Machado; senior/commercial escrow officer for the Lawyers Title of Arizona.

Community organizations: Member of Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital governing board, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and former president of the United Way of Santa Cruz County; volunteered with the Alex Bermudez Annual Golf Tournament, Board of Realtors Golf Tournament, Nogales Education Foundation, and scholarship recruitment for the NHS Hall of Fame.

Learn more at: www.anita4countyrecorder.com, or contact her at anitamoreno4recorder@gmail.com.