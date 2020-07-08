Some people in the community may not know exactly what a Recorder’s Office does. If you were to meet a voter who asked you: “County Recorder, what’s that?” How would you respond?
“The recorder, basically, is the custodian of all documents that need to be recorded such as deeds, which is the conveyance of titles, and any of the legal documents that are provided either by an attorney, a title company or any citizen to record.”
Why is it time for a change in leadership at the Recorder’s Office?
“We need to move forward with technology,” Moreno said. “That office needs improvement. That is why I am stressing the fact that my mission is to fulfill the duties of the county recorder with professionalism and diligence, and that’s part of the improvement. Also, we need to bring up technology and run with it.”
What makes you the most qualified to deliver this change?
“In 2018, I was a volunteer with Suzie and she is the one that planted that seed,” Moreno said, recounting that incumbent Suzie Sainz, at the time, had said Moreno was the qualified person who could take over her position.
“I have had almost 34 years of title and escrow background,” Moreno said, adding that she retired from the industry last December. “I am the best fit for that department right now. And right now, it’s time for change.”
If elected, what do you think your schedule would look like? Would you put in a 40-hour, five-day workweek at the Recorder’s Office?
“I need to serve this community and I will serve this community by being at the office. I intend to work hard and hard is what I’ve done all my life,” she said.
“My goal is to account for every body and citizen in Santa Cruz County under all circumstances. My goal is to improve the whole integrity of our public records, and to do that, I need to be there – whether it’s five days a week, six days a week (and) whether it’s eight hours a day or six hours, whatever it takes.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the County Complex to the public has driven home the need for people to be able to interact effectively with government offices via internet. What are your plans for improving the Recorder’s Office’s capabilities in this regard?
“Even before this pandemic, we the public have had issues with having the county recorder furnish us with documents in a timely fashion,” Moreno said, pointing out that Pima and Maricopa counties work with different computer servers that the public can access more easily. “I need to see as to what the situation is with regards to not having a server on hand to provide a document to the public when it’s recorded.”
“I understand that we are under a server that provides service to small counties,” she said, adding: “I need to find out why it’s not cost effective. Why is it that we can’t join Pima and Maricopa so that we have a server that will allow us to provide documents in a timely fashion to our citizens?”
Realtors would like to be able to access deeds online. Is this something you could make happen?
“If I’m elected, that’s my main priority, is find out why is it that we don’t have a server to provide documents and to provide the citizens availability to view a document online,” she said, adding that she would also prioritize looking “at ways of funding this or maybe, again, joining Pima and Maricopa counties with their server so we can provide the same service to our citizens in this county.”
What’s your take on the way the Recorder’s Office manages voter rolls and early/mail-in voting? Do you have ideas for improvement?
Moreno said there has been “mistake after mistake with regards to purging of voters,” and offered the idea of holding periodic “satellite offices” in which the Recorder’s Office reaches out directly to people on the outskirts of the county to update voter registrations.
“People move in, people move out, people pass away, and that will keep this voters registration list updated,” she said. “For example, just a few months ago, there was an article in the newspaper about purging of a voters registration list. It’s so close to election.”
“I believe we should be concentrating on getting the voters registration information out and also the early ballot information out, and not purge voters prior to election.”
Is there anything about you or your platform that we haven’t discussed, but that you’d like the readers to know about?
“I just want the readers to know that my slogan speaks for itself: right time, right choice, right now. I have done so much community service for the betterment of the community in so many ways,” Moreno said. “There’s no reason why this county should be lagging behind other counties when it comes to providing legal documents upon request, to making sure that the voting material is out at a timely fashion (and that) the voters registration list is updated at a timely fashion, as well.”