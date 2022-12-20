Ana “Anita” Moreno, a title and escrow officer with Nogales roots, is set to serve as Santa Cruz County’s next recorder.
The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Moreno to the post, following the pending retirement of long-time Recorder Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz.
Sainz, who was elected to seven consecutive terms as county recorder, announced her resignation earlier this month with two years left in her term. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Moreno will replace Sainz for the remainder of the term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
Tuesday’s appointment marked Moreno’s second pursuit of the county recorder’s post. In the 2020 Democratic primary election, Moreno ran and narrowly lost to Sainz by 96 votes.
Following the announcement of Sainz’s resignation, six candidates, including Moreno, submitted letters of interest for the recorder’s position. One candidate, former City of Nogales finance director Jeanette Parrales, later withdrew her letter of interest.
The remaining candidates were Moreno; Margaret Felix, who’s served as a deputy recorder since September 2021; Jovanna Mendoza, who previously worked at the County Recorder’s Office; Primitivo “Tivo” Romero, a former chief probation officer and court administrator; and Veronica Schmidt, a former County Recorder’s Office employee who now works at the Pima County Assessor’s Office.
For about an hour-and-a-half on Tuesday, the county supervisors interviewed the candidates in a closed-door executive session. Following the interview process, the supervisors discussed their decision at an uncharacteristically crowded public meeting.
Only one resident, however – Gerry Navarro – stepped up to offer an opinion on who should get the job.
“I think all the candidates are very qualified, by the way,” Navarro said. “And out of all of these, I believe (Tivo Romero) stands out a little bit more because of the fact that I think he'll be more open to everybody's suggestions.”
Ultimately, the three supervisors voted unanimously for Moreno.
“There were great candidates,” said District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera. “And two, for the most part, really stood out. It was a really tough decision. We went back and forth.”
However, Molera later added, “I’ve worked hand-in-hand with Anita on several amazing projects, and I feel she really ran a strong campaign three-and-a-half years ago and deserves the opportunity, in my opinion.”
Real estate and voter roles
County recorders in Arizona have two main duties: recording documents related to real estate transactions, and maintaining voter registration records.
In previous conversations with the NI, Moreno has cited more than three decades of experience as an escrow officer – a position that closely examines property ownership and transactions. Additionally, Moreno worked for the sales tax department and attorney’s office with the City of Nogales. BM Continental Realty, a Nogales-based company, lists Moreno as a certified real estate agent.
Moreno’s term begins on Jan. 1, 2023 – the day after Sainz’s resignation goes into effect. If she stays for the remainder of Sainz’s term, Moreno will take on the task of managing voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election, which includes a presidential race, and running the early voting process.
In recent elections, county recorders have fallen under scrutiny and, at times, threats, as unsupported claims about election fraud continue to circulate in Arizona and nationwide. One county recorder – Leslie Hoffman of Yavapai County – resigned earlier this year amid what she referred to as “nastiness” from those who denied the results of the 2020 election.
Sainz told the NI in an interview earlier this month that even in 2022, election season remained her favorite time of the year.
“It didn’t happen to me, being abused or the pressure that, say, Yuma or Yavapai recorders were getting from the public,” she said.
That’s not to say the county recorder’s office hasn’t been immune to criticism. During a November conversation with the NI, County Republican Party Chair Steve McEwen said he hoped to see more transparency and organization in terms of the office’s management of voter registration lists.
“It’s a problem. I don’t know how else to put it,” McEwen said at the time.
In a 2020 candidate interview with the NI, Moreno also addressed a need for more community outreach. In that conversation, she suggested that the county organize “satellite offices,” allowing recorder staff to communicate directly with residents in hard-to-reach areas of the county.
“People move in, people move out, people pass away,” she said at the time, “and that will keep this voters registration list updated.”