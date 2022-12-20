Moreno portrait

Ana “Anita” Moreno was appointed by the County Board of Supervisors during a Dec. 20 meeting to serve as Santa Cruz County recorder. Moreno, who ran in the 2020 county recorder’s election, will replace Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz, who announced her retirement earlier this month.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Ana “Anita” Moreno, a title and escrow officer with Nogales roots, is set to serve as Santa Cruz County’s next recorder.

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Moreno to the post, following the pending retirement of long-time Recorder Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz.



