About a month after saying city staff was holding off on its annexation attempt, City Manager Edward Dickie told Nogales’ elected officials that the effort is still underway.
“It wasn’t put on hold,” Dickie said during a regular Nogales City Council meeting last Wednesday.
According to Dickie, the Tucson-based firm The Planning Center is continuing to study the potential impacts of the annexation proposal, which would roughly triple the size of Nogales. Researchers could be ready to present the study in August or September.
Speaking last Wednesday evening, Dickie said there had been a misunderstanding during a May 4 council meeting when Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked for an update on annexation efforts. The meeting took place days after Dickie began serving the city manager position on April 25.
“At this time, we’re not actively pursuing the annexation,” Dickie had said during the May 4 meeting. No staff, council members, nor Mayor Arturo Garino, interjected or corrected the statement.
At the time, the NI reached out to Garino’s office for comment, but did not receive a response.
Speaking to the NI on May 10, Montiel expressed surprise that the annexation study had apparently been paused.
The study, she noted, had cost thousands of dollars – a maximum of $35,000, according to a contract approved last spring.
“People have been asking me about the study, and asking me about what’s going on. Are we going to do it? Are we not?” she said at the time.
Nearly a month later – at last Wednesday’s meeting – Montiel once again broached the subject, requesting more information about why annexation efforts had been paused.
“I would like to know why the decision was made to put it on hold, or place it on hold, or postpone after the elections,” she said.
The city’s primary election date is Aug. 2. Garino and incumbent Councilmembers Hector Bojorquez, Esther Melendez-Lopez and Jose “Joe” Diaz are all facing contested re-election bids.
It was then that Dickie explained that efforts were still advancing. The Planning Center, however, was not ready to present its full study at a city council meeting, he said.
“We met with them last week,” he added last Wednesday. “They’re moving along.”
Latest effort
Last spring, the City Council approved the contract with The Planning Center to conduct the annexation study.
According to Dickie, the firm is currently conducting financial analyses of two annexation areas – Kino Springs east of city limits and the Interstate 19 corridor just north of town.
Last month, City Attorney Michael Massee also provided the NI with a preliminary report from the firm, which had been filed in February. According to that document, annexation would incorporate an area occupied by several warehouses north of Nogales, along with residential neighborhoods including Chula Vista, Peña Blanca Highlands and Pete Kitchen. The expanded city limits would border Exit 12 to the north and exclude the Pilot Travel Center in that area.
To the east and northeast, annexation would incorporate the Kino Springs residential area and the Nogales International Airport.
Overall, the expansion would roughly triple the size of the city – its current size of about 20 square miles would balloon to around 60.
Championed by Garino over the years, annexation can only proceed with sufficient public support from affected residents. More than 50 percent of landowners in the annexation area must give the green light, along with area property owners who represent more than 50 percent of the land value.
The proposal has drawn some opposing figures, among them Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway and the Rio Rico Fire District.
Hathaway, who’s purchased anti-annexation ads in the Santa Cruz Valley PowerPak and a billboard on North Grand Avenue, has cited the extra layer of bureaucracy as a reason to decry the proposal. RRFD leadership, on the other hand, has asserted that annexation would greatly reduce their tax base by shifting residents out of the district and into a city covered by the Nogales Fire Department.
The effects
The Planning Center’s February report discusses several potential effects of the annexation plan on people living or doing business in the impacted areas – one of them being taxes.
“The City of Nogales does not have a property tax,” the study points out. “Therefore, annexation will not increase property taxes.”
Annexation would, however, affect sales tax. Any business currently situated in the City of Nogales charges a 2 percent city sales tax to customers. As a result, any businesses incorporated into the city limits would charge that tax as well, with the new sales tax revenue flowing into Nogales.
Still, as the report notes, “those who shop in Nogales already pay this sales tax.”
The document also touches on the issue of first responders.
In the report, researchers note that the Nogales Fire Department has already responded to emergencies within the proposed annexation area. However, the report only cites 10 instances between 2017 and 2019 in which the NFD responded to issues north of Nogales.
Other city services – like street maintenance and trash collection – would be delivered in the annexation areas.
Population and revenue
The report also includes population estimates within the annexation parcels. In the “Annexation 1 Area,” the city would incorporate about 1,355 new residents, according to the document. That area includes the land on either side of I-19 that’s currently north of city limits and south of Exit 12.
In the “Annexation 2 Area,” to the east and northeast, the city would incorporate approximately 460 new residents, according to the report.
Annexation would bolster the city’s revenue through several channels, including vehicle license taxes, the Highway User Revenue Fund, state sales tax and state income tax. While those are state taxes, a percentage of each transaction is generally funneled to the corresponding city or town – also known as shared revenue.
For the Annexation 1 area, those shared revenues could yield more than $1.17 million each year, according to estimates from the report. For the less populated Annexation 2 area, shared revenues could yield more than $219,000 annually for the city.
It’s not entirely clear why the February report was not distributed publicly. Reached for comment last week, Dickie noted that he had not been working for the city in February. He reiterated, however, that The Planning Center’s study is continuing.
“And there is roughly $15,000 left on the contract that they are using to do the financial analysis of two key areas (Corridor I-19 and Kino Springs),” he wrote in an email.