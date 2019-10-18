The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas is planning its 51st annual convention for Nov. 7-9 in Tubac.
The convention’s keynote speaker will be Rick Stein, vice president of fresh foods at the Food Marketing Institute, according to a news release submitted by the FPAA.
“We can’t wait to share in the celebration and storytelling with our members and guests,” FPAA Chairman Scott Vandervoet said in the release.
Speakers and educational sessions on Nov. 7 will be followed by a golf tournament at the Tubac Golf Resort.
The three-day event includes a “culinary showcase” featuring chefs from the United States and Mexico cooking dishes that incorporate local produce.
The FPAA also worked with local historian Axel Holm to create an exhibition celebrating the 75-year history of the organization, which was originally founded in 1944 as the West Mexico Vegetable Distributors Association.
For more information, call the FPAA at (520) 287-2707 or see www.freshfrommexico.com.