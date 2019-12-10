The U.S. Border Patrol discovered a cross-border tunnel in Nogales last Saturday, the second such discovery in less than a week.
Agents discovered the tunnel west of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry and only 50 yards east of an unfinished tunnel found on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Mexico’s Federal Police subsequently located the tunnel’s entrance in the floor of the Grand Avenue Drainage System on the Sonoran side of the border.
The tunnel followed the footer of the border fence at a depth of about 10 feet, crossed beneath it, and came up approximately five feet north of the fence, the Border Patrol said.
U.S. authorities remediated the tunnel on Monday, the agency said.
It was the 125th tunnel discovered in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector since 1990, with the vast majority of those discoveries coming in Nogales.