Why did the desert tortoise cross the border? The reasons can vary, but if it’s being carried by a human, it’s a wildlife inspector’s job to know.
Federal Wildlife Inspector Jeff Moore is the only person with that title in Arizona, where no work day is the same as the next. As a law enforcement officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Southwest Region, Moore is tasked with overseeing all the legal and illegal wildlife items crossing via ports of entry in Arizona and New Mexico, including those in Nogales. This means he has to cover a total of 11 ports spread over two states with a combined size equal to Texas. He’s the sole wildlife inspector for 28 percent of the southern border.
While protecting our borders from drug smugglers, human traffickers and gun runners is in the purview of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Moore is right there with them, checking the same people. The difference is which laws and treaties he enforces. CBP is looking for drugs, guns, and money. Wildlife officers are checking for illegal wildlife: think live birds and reptiles, or elephant skin boots or saddles.
Wildlife inspectors have very specialized training, and they’re on the lookout for wildlife, as well as products made from wildlife, whether as hunting trophies, animals for the pet trade, or perhaps boots made from exotic hide, coming through ports of entry from Mexico.
A big part of Moore’s day-to-day is inspecting the hunting trophies of American sportsman. Some cross the border with their fresh trophies, many others pay Mexican guides and ranchers – who often coordinate everything for hunters – to do the trophy preparation and importation.
This tends to be big source of income for Mexican landowners as they can make a up to $10,000 or more for a large mule deer, and over $50,000 for a bighorn sheep. So they are motivated to communicate with wildlife inspectors in order to stay in business, and make sure their clients trophies are legally imported with all the required paperwork.
The money Mexican ranchers earn from offering these hunts also gives them reason to protect and enhance the species and habitats. The cash from a hunt may be used to build a new water catchment that may benefit many different species.
It’s at a cargo port, like the Mariposa border crossing in Nogales, where the importers declare what they have. CBP officers have the commercial items unloaded, then they call Moore to come check them out. One importer has mule deer, big horn sheep and javelina trophies he’s bringing in for his customers.
“Bighorn sheep are protected under CITES as Appendix II species, so they require additional paperwork that deer and javelina don't. Deer and javelina just require a hunting tag and a hunting license,” Moore said.
CITES stands for Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. While CITES is an international treaty, it is enforced under the Endangered Species Act. That’s one of the many laws that Moore is charged with enforcing.
“Hunters in Mexico can often take as many animals as they can pay for. For example with bighorn sheep, some states like Arizona offer one sheep per lifetime per hunter. Alternatively, a sportsman can travel to Mexico and take a sheep every year,” he said.
Moore explained that Mexico follows the European game management model, by which the animals belong to the landowner, who can sell the right to hunt them. The United States follows the North American model in which the animals belong to the public. Thus, states like Arizona and New Mexico have game departments that regulate the hunting of wildlife.
“On the other hand, in Mexico all the hunting takes place on private land. The Mexican government works with the landowners on the number of wildlife that can be taken.”
Permits and adoption
CITES aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival. The more threatened the species is, the more it’s regulated.
The CITES treaty effectively prohibits the sale of many species that people want to buy as exotic pets, so smugglers often use inhumane measures to get those animals to the pet trade. Larger, commercial seizures are often discovered by wildlife inspectors, but later turned over to a USFWS special agent for criminal investigation. Moore conducts more day-to-day inspections with CBP officers at the ports of entry.
“I’ve seen people put birds in toilet paper tubes, socks, hair curlers. I’ve seen birds in bags. One year there was a parrot in a wrapped Christmas present they claimed was for a family member and they didn’t want to unwrap it. When we X-rayed it, we saw the cage and the bird,” he said.
In these cases USFWS needs to work with the CBP agriculture specialist to determine the best course of action. Many of the birds are protected and the cost of quarantining them is not cheap, with the bill running up to $1,000 or more. USFWS will often issue the importer a ticket for the act to help discourage the attempts.
When smuggled birds or other wildlife are discovered, the perpetrator may face criminal smuggling charges. Other violators are simply pet owners who are unaware of laws. In many of those cases, Moore has to take in the animal. His office is a temporary home to multiple animals brought in as pets, lacking permits. It’s also a warehouse for seized animals products, such as a chameleon from the Arabian Peninsula.
“The owner’s from Mexico and brought him in without the permit. He declared him, he just doesn't have the permit,” Moore said. “We don't have any place that will take him, so we have some options. Do we seize him and keep him from the owner and then provide for his care long-term? Or do we give him back to the owner, refuse him entry, and have the owner take them back to Mexico, then put the owner in the system and warn the owner if he ever brings them in again he'll face further penalties?
“We just have limited space,” he added.
In addition to the chameleon, Moore’s office already has two Gila monsters and a Mexican mud turtle. Recently they had three rattlesnakes, which they were able to donate to a local zoo.
The Gila monsters are used in public outreach programs, which is a great way to educate people who may be unaware of the laws. And kids enjoy seeing live wildlife in the classroom.
Perhaps the most common – and the most problematic – live wildlife Moore encounters are desert tortoises. It’s illegal under Arizona state law to import them without a permit. This is to curtail the spread of upper respiratory disease common among captive desert tortoises, which can have a negative impact on the wildlife population if an infected pet tortoise gets loose.
Desert tortoises have long lifespans, and it’s not good for them or the environment to be released back into the wild. Even if tortoise species native to the area are released, they could be a genetically distinct subspecies, and this could harm the local gene pools. That’s why Arizona prohibits the release of them into the wild.
Moore encourages people to adopt them, though he adds that it can be difficult placing them in a permanent home.
“In Arizona it’s a very strict process to adopt a desert tortoise,” he sad. “Some folks when on vacation in Mexico may come across a tortoise in the wild and remove it. This is often not only a violation of Mexico law, but also of U.S. law under the Lacey Act and the Endangered Species Act, as well as a violation of state law.”
People who want a pet tortoise can adopt them from local government agencies, he said.
“As long as you don’t spray for weeds, you can let them loose in your backyard, build them a burrow or two, they will weed your backyard. They are pretty much maintenance free,” he said.
Not an easy job
The way undeclared wildlife is discovered is through random inspection. Moore does this alongside the federal CBP agriculture specialist and officers. In fact, that’s what he did before he became a wildlife inspector.
When he’s doing inspections, the difference between Moore and CBP officers is his uniform, and the questions he asks the travelers. He attended seven weeks of instruction at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, where he learned federal wildlife laws and how to enforce them.
“No iguanas, no deer meat, no octopus, squid, cowboy boots with exotic skins, anything like that?” he asks a family coming through the port of entry from Central Mexico. “Often if you ask folks if they have any wildlife or wildlife products they will say no, but if you start asking for common encountered items they tend to be more forthcoming.”
All vehicles crossing drive by the agriculture and wildlife inspection station, but most aren’t stopped. The majority have local plates from either Arizona or Sonora, and often they are commuting between work and home.
When they have plates from other places, that sends off a red flag. This vehicle stands out with its California plates, and is loaded with luggage. The family spent part of their school-aged kids’ vacation visiting family in Mexico.
“OK, agricultural will be over here in a little bit. They’ll ask you if you have any fruits, vegetables, plants, animals, make sure you tell them to avoid any penalties, alright?” Moore told them.
During the inspection by CBP agriculture officers, the family hands over a bag of fresh guava leaves they carried in the car. The leaves are for tea: a traditional home remedy. However, uncooked plants can carry harmful insects, especially if they come from farther south into Latin America. So these leaves are denied entry and go into a special garbage bin.
Moore takes no pleasure in tossing the belongings of working people, or telling kids they can’t keep that new pet turtle. More often, his work involves educating people face-to-face on the laws and regulations, rather than pressing charges or writing citations. This isn’t easy work, but it serves a noble cause.
Conservation is an important part of his personal life as well.
“Even while on vacation, I find myself checking out vendors, checking for wildlife products being offered for sale to tourist, be it elephant skin boots in Mexico, or sea turtle jewelry and bracelets in the Maldives,” he said. “I even catch myself scanning my fellow passengers, looking for signs of restrictive and prohibitive wildlife being brought back to the U.S.”
(Barrus is a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.)