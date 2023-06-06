Cloaked in the shade last Friday evening, Luis Diego Taddei eyeballed a wide, cement wall at Anza Park.

So far, splashes of deep blue, fuschia, and olive-colored paint stretched across the makeshift canvas – the latest in a steady stream of public art projects taking shape throughout Nogales.

Luis Diego Taddei, a local artist and teacher, displays his design for a mural-in-progress at Anza Park.
Luis Diego Taddei, a local artist and teacher, stands for a portrait in front of an ongoing mural at Anza Park.


