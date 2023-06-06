Cloaked in the shade last Friday evening, Luis Diego Taddei eyeballed a wide, cement wall at Anza Park.
So far, splashes of deep blue, fuschia, and olive-colored paint stretched across the makeshift canvas – the latest in a steady stream of public art projects taking shape throughout Nogales.
The mural was approved earlier this year after organizers from the Border Youth Tennis Exchange pitched the idea to the Nogales City Council. BYTE, a binational non-profit, already teaches regular tennis and art courses for local children at Anza Park.
Painting a mural there simply made sense, Aissa Huerta, BYTE’s art director, explained to council members during a meeting in March.
“It’s a 1,200-square-foot wall,” she said at the time. “It takes up a large amount of the park. And, it is also the backdrop to where the kids play every day.”
Using that surface area, the Anza Park mural would be the city’s largest to date, according to BYTE.
Both the City Council and Santa Cruz County offered financial and in-kind support – a combined $20,000 total, BYTE estimates.
BYTE, meanwhile, plans to offer Art in the Park initiatives at the recreational area near Kitchen Street.
“Most of the birthday parties are held at that park,” Parks and Recreation Director Renee Travers pointed out at the March meeting. “We want to make it a positive environment for the kids.”
About three months later, Taddei was perched high above ground in a scissor lift, painting broad strokes as he outlined a cactus plant.
Speaking to the NI Friday, he pointed to the design of the mural, rather than its size, as a distinctive challenge. The piece will include designs from four Ambos Nogales artists – including Taddei and Huerta – but the goal, Taddei explained, is to produce a cohesive, seamless mural.
“So each artist has the freedom to do their design, but the final product is going to be integrated, you know?” he said. “It has to be fused, so that it looks like one single design.”
Grabbing his iPad, Taddei pulled up a preview of his own design. The tall cactus plant bears a variety of unusual fruits, including tennis rackets – a nod to the nearby tennis courts. A spinning top and a wooden balero toy also bloom from the cactus, symbolizing the small souvenirs sold regularly along the streets near the port of entry in Nogales, Sonora.
Other small, round cactus pears – literal fruits – bloom from Taddei’s design as well. Drifting to the left, the pears float away, morphing into monarch butterflies.
“The fruit detaches and they form into some of the butterflies that were already part of (Huerta’s) design,” Taddei added.
The work, Huerta said in an artist’s statement, embodies images meant to counter the typical border narrative. While part of Huerta’s design includes the recognizable slats of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, two hands reach through the fence’s narrow openings. The monarch butterflies, meanwhile, provide a testament to cross-border migration, Huerta said.
“Looking at it as something natural,” Taddei added.
A growing effort
As Taddei painted Friday, laughing children ran through the adjacent tennis court, tossing a soccer ball around, chasing an energetic puppy, andoccasionally peeking up at the work-in-progress.
Taddei, who also teaches art at Wade Carpenter Middle School, chuckled as he recounted run-ins with former students – many of whom play at Anza Park.
“When I was beginning to trace the mural, some of the kids who knew me but were never in my class, they were telling other kids, ‘that’s my art teacher,’” he grinned.
Seeing teachers pursue projects outside of the classroom, Taddei acknowledged, can be strange for a student – it was for him as a child.
“When you’re a little kid, you see your teacher like a figure that’s in your classroom, like he’s an accessory, you know?” he smiled. “You leave school and you don’t imagine that it’s a person who has their own life.”
But as a child growing in Ambos Nogales, Taddei never encountered artistic role models. He enjoyed drawing, but never imagined leading a profession in the arts – it simply hadn’t occurred to him.
Now, he told the NI, he hopes to be a potential role model for his students, and for the children at Anza who notice him painting.
“It’s really important to meet people… who are dedicated to that, you know? Beyond what you see on TV, or on the internet,” he said.
Other local public art installations continue to pop up in Nogales. Several feet away from the BYTE mural, a desert sunset colors the city-maintained basketball court at Anza Park – a senior project completed by recent Nogales High School grad Demiss Alvarez.
Speaking during the March meeting at City Hall, Councilwoman Liza Montiel said she’d been hearing from multiple artists who were interested in pursuing public art endeavors and who were potentially seeking funding from the city.
So, Montiel asked City Attorney Jose Luis Machado, how does the city decide which projects to fund?
“When we have different artists in the community, which is a good thing, starting to request the (city’s) help, how do you suggest as an attorney how we’re going to handle that in the future?” Montiel asked.
“It’s totally with your discretion,” Machado answered at the time. “But depending on what the project is, the cost, and location, etc., you have to make the number one assessment is whether it’s in the best interest of the city.”
So far, the four-artist Anza Park mural is still in its beginning stages. Organizers started from scratch, repainting a wall that had undergone significant wear-and-tear.
According to the current timeline established by BYTE, the complete mural could be completed and unveiled by the end of 2023.