Longtime Nogales firefighter Kenneth Larriva said he no-showed for a shift he had been asked to help cover because he would have missed out spending time with his son who is in the military, and who was expected to be deployed in the following days.
His supervisor suspended him for disobedience, and Larriva contested at multiple levels until a City of Nogales appeals board affirmed the punishment.
The appeal hearing on Friday, April 21, was a rare instance in which a disciplinary procedure at the city is held in public – something that happens at the petitioner’s request. It involved Larriva’s protest of a 24-hour unpaid suspension his battalion chief handed down on Jan. 4 for disobeying an order to cover a shift on Dec. 26, 2021.
Larriva went through the established grievance procedures and the suspension was upheld three times. His last hope was the seven-member appeals board. But only three showed up to his hearing, one short of a quorum. They were Maria Jesus Arevalo, Nubar Hanessian and Carlos Ibarra.
City officials and Larriva nevertheless agreed to go ahead with the proceedings.
In her opening remarks, Anna Montoya, the attorney representing the city, said: “This is a straightforward case. Plain and simple, Mr. Larriva walked off the job.”
She explained that according to fire department personnel procedures, the employee with the least amount of overtime will be the first “called back or held back, if necessary,” to cover when there is nobody who volunteers to fill an open shift. In this case, that was Larriva.
When Larriva no-showed, another firefighter was called in to ensure there was a 10-person crew available to man the fire station, as called for in the standard operating guidelines.
“The issue arose when Mr. Larriva unilaterally decided not to comply with the mandatory holdback,” Montoya said.
She described the fire department as a paramilitary-style operation.
“It’s just like the military. You have to follow orders. And why is that important? Because people’s lives are at stake. Not only the people in the community, but firefighters themselves.”
Montoya told the board that Larriva was “given every opportunity along the way to (have his appeal) heard to get a response. And unfortunately, it’s a response he just doesn’t want to hear.”
For his part, Larriva argued on procedural grounds, and cited his work history and character as mitigating circumstances.
“I did not walk off the job. I did not remain for the additional shift on Dec. 26. Nobody is contending that,” he said.
But, Larriva added, he was not properly notified by email. He said that at noon on Dec. 25, 20 hours before the next shift was to start, the captain on duty verbally “asked” that he remain through the 26th.
“I was not being ordered to stay. I explained to Capt. (Sergio) Orozco that my son was on active military status (and) was home for a few days on R&R. I explained that he was sent home because he was very likely to be deployed in January or February.”
‘Sea lawyering’
Like in many professions, working on holidays is always a tough call for personnel who would prefer to spend time with family. But Larriva said he “worked on Christmas Day, not wanting to cause hardship to the city, to the department and to the response of the fire department, as well as my respect and my family’s respect for the duty and responsibilities that we had.”
“I did present myself to work the shift I was assigned to work,” he added.
Montoya had argued that Larriva’s fate was in his “own hands,” and he could have requested family leave, vacation time, or worked more overtime hours to avoid being low man on the totem pole on the day after Christmas. But Larriva countered that since he was not scheduled to work on the 26th, there was no reason to make such arrangements.
He said he spoke to his supervisor, Capt. Orozco, who “understood” the circumstances. He asked to speak to higher-ranking personnel to discuss the situation, but he was denied that opportunity.
Larriva said his personnel file shows work “over and above” the job description as well as him willingly working extra shifts and coming in before and staying after his shifts when necessary.”
Larriva’s voice broke with emotion at times as he explained, “Because my son would only have a few days here and because of the impending deployment … I felt strongly, not that I needed to be with my family but we needed to pay respect to him and his responsibilities.”
The board heard testimony from Fire Chief Jeffrey Sargent and City Attorney Michael Massee, who was involved in one of the lower appeals as acting city manager. Both concluded that the disciplinary action should stand.
Massee said Larriva reminded him of “sea lawyers” he encountered when he served in the U.S. Navy.
“Sea lawyers are people who are always trying to raise excuses to not obey a direct order … and usually those individuals don’t have strong justification. So I do see that situation here,” he said.
Massee said there is a concerted effort by city administration to change “the old ways of doing things in the department.”
“The old culture did recognize that you can game the system and that you could be absolved of your decisions not to obey direct orders,” he said, adding: “It is very demoralizing to allow someone to decide if he is going to obey a direct order or not. If you are not held responsible for disobeying a direct order that will undermine the moral and the good order and discipline of this department. There is no question in my mind.”
In the end, the board agreed and upheld the suspension unanimously.