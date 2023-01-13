Tunnel

A Border Patrol agent looks into a tunnel that was found in late 2011 at an apartment on West International Street in Nogales.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol

In late October 2020, Border Patrol agents discovered a hand-dug tunnel under the border fence on West International Street in Nogales, approximately a half-mile west of the DeConcini Port of Entry.

The narrow passageway stretched just 10 feet, with an entry point in Mexico and a two-foot-by-two-foot exit about a yard north of the fence. It was likely being used, or was intended to be used, to move illegal drugs into the United States.

Outlet

The U.S. side outlet of the last border tunnel found in Nogales in October 2020.
Tunnel

Smugglers have often used the legitimate drainage system under Ambos Nogales as entry and exit points for illicit drug tunnels. Seen here in early 2020, a Mexican law enforcement official inspects an incomplete tunnel found in the floor of the drainage system leading from Mexico to Nogales, Ariz.
Tunnel

This 481-foot tunnel discovered in 2014 was not only the longest ever found in Nogales, it was also relatively sophisticated, at least by local standards. Roughly two feet wide by three feet tall, it contained wood shoring, electric lighting and fans to circulate air inside.
Tunnel

Tunnelers have even burrowed under federal installations in Nogales. Seen here in March 2019, the pavement gave way in a vehicle lane leading to the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection described the incident as “a partial collapse of a previously remediated tunnel.”
Tunnel

A robot used to find drug tunnels enters a drainage pipe during a demonstration by Border Patrol agents in Nogales in early 2014.
Van

This van, seized in late 2010, had a crude trap door cut in its floor. Authorities said smugglers would park the van above a tunnel opening in a downtown parking spot, then use the trap door to collect drug bundles passed from the tunnel.
Tunnel

A local landlord found this tunnel opening at a rental property near East Street and North Nelson Avenue in May 2011.


