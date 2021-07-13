Newsroom staffers at the Nogales International won nine awards, including five first-place prizes, when the Arizona Press Club announced the winners of its 2020 journalism contest last week.
Reporter Nick Phillips led the way with five individual awards and two shared prizes. He was also runner-up for Community Journalist of the Year for a collection of stories that the judges called “an incredible body of work.”
Two of the collective awards won by the NI newsroom were for coverage of the travel restrictions put in place at the U.S.-Mexico border in March 2020.
Phillips, reporter Genesis Lara and managing editor Jonathan Clark took first place in the Community State/Federal Government reporting category for a package of stories detailing the impacts of the restrictions on regular people who use the Nogales ports of entry, as well as on businesses ranging from downtown stores, change houses and shuttle van services, to local gas stations. Another story published in June 2020 reported on how drug-traffickers had turned to U.S. citizens to smuggle drugs through the ports in the wake of the restrictions – a phenomenon that state and national news outlets picked up on months later.
“The stories put a warm, human face on what could have been a by-the-numbers bureaucratic story,” the contest judges wrote. “The story about the changing tactics of drug cartels was a unique look at a business problem that’s usually not seen in those terms.”
The NI’s online coverage on March 20, 2020 following the announcement of the restrictions, which outlined the changes, raised unanswered questions about the rules, and included reactions of travelers, local officials, and business owners and employees, won Phillips, Lara and Clark a third-place prize in Community Breaking News Coverage.
Phillips took first place in Community Local Government Reporting for his coverage of a power struggle at Nogales City Hall between the mayor and city manager.
“This piece lays bare the political machinations of a dysfunctional city government in clear, concise prose, using top-notch sourcing and documents to get the story behind the story. Bravo,” the judges wrote in response to the story “As city began to formulate coronavirus response, memo laid bare mistrust between manager and mayor.”
Other articles included in the packet were “Plenty of squabbling, but no action at city meeting on COVID-19 responses,” “Mayor calls special council meeting, lays into city manager,” and “Nogales council and manager agree to part ways.”
Phillips also finished first in Community Education Reporting for a packet of five stories about how students, parents, teachers and administrators were dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and its disruption of public education.
Some of the stories included in the packet included “With summer vacation approaching, students say they miss school,” “Families of kids with special needs tackle distance learning” and “Local school districts display range of transparency on COVID-19 cases.”
In their comments, the judges said: “Good job focusing on families’ experiences and interviewing kids, while also holding school districts accountable for transparency.”
A story about how local churches responded to the pandemic by offering services online, on the radio and in the open air earned Phillips a second-place prize in Community Social Issues Reporting, and he took another second-place finish in Community Human Interest Writing for a feature on a largely forgotten but historically significant Chinese cemetery in Nogales, Sonora.
Clark won two first-place awards in the APC contest’s photojournalism categories: for feature photography and sports action photography.
Phillips’ nomination packet for Arizona Community Journalist of the Year included his reporting mentioned above, as well as a story about an asylum-seeking family from Honduras that was sent back across the border as part of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, and his coverage of an “Un Día Sin Mujeres” protest against gender-based violence in Nogales, Sonora.
The packet also included an expose of how the federal government’s special authority at the border can trample people’s basic civil rights (“Body searches test limits of CBP’s already expansive powers at ports”), and a story shining a light on the plight of people working in essential industries during the pandemic (“Elderly produce worker's COVID-19 death shines light on workplace safety”).
“Nick did it all in 2020, and on both sides of the border. Nick brought the border to life in all of its complexity during an incredible and challenging year,” the judges wrote. “He was a watchdog and storyteller, with a keen eye for trends, whose reporting is filled with depth and humanity.”
The Arizona Press Club’s annual awards are divided into two categories: Statewide and Community. The Community category includes work published by daily newspapers with a circulation of less than 20,000; non-daily publications with a circulation of less than 50,000, such as the NI; and online-only publications.