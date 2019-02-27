The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday turned over control of the Nogales Municipal Court to the county’s presiding judge, a day after the mayor and council declined for the second time to approve a contract for a new magistrate.
“It has come to the court’s attention that the City of Nogales Municipal Court has been without a presiding magistrate, and currently has no judicial officer,” the Supreme Court said in an administrative order issued in the name of Chief Justice Scott Bales.
Therefore, the court said, it had decided to give Judge Thomas Fink administrative control and oversight of the city court’s day-to-day operations.
“Judge Fink shall assign judicial officers as needed to conduct the court business,” the supreme court’s order states. “Judge Fink is also authorized to issue such orders as necessary for the court to operate properly.”
The move came the same day Fink, an elected judge at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, issued his own order rescinding the appointment of produce executive Michael Vohland as a pro-tem judge while the city sought a new magistrate to replace Mayra Galindo.
Left without a permanent magistrate or a temporary replacement, the city court ceased judicial operations on Wednesday morning.
The magistrate position was vacated earlier this year after Galindo accepted an offer to be the presiding municipal judge of Goodyear, Ariz., with a start date in January 2019. Galindo took that job last November without immediately advising city officials, who were left scrambling to find a replacement.
In January, the mayor and council appointed an advisory committee including Fink, Superior Court Administrator Diane Culin, retired Judge Roberto Montiel and City Manager Frank Felix, to identify potential candidates for the magistrate job.
At a Feb. 6 meeting, councilmembers entered into closed-door executive session to discuss a preferred candidate for the position. The council subsequently voted to designate that person while trying to hide the candidate’s name. However, a public records request filed by the NI revealed that the preferred candidate was Joe Rueda, a deputy attorney at the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office. The council’s vote authorized Felix to begin negotiations with the candidate.
After discussions with Rueda, a contract for the council’s approval was included in the agenda for a council meeting on Feb. 20.
At that meeting, however, Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. raised concerns about the severance package included in the contract, as well as a clause that guaranteed Rueda would receive a raise of 2 percent or more if one was provided to all other city employees. Varona also objected to the lack of specific language prohibiting or limiting the magistrate from performing paid and pro bono work on the side.
It was not clear if Varona or other members of the council had previously given Felix and City Attorney Luis Parra instructions on how those issues should be addressed during negotiations with Rueda.
Councilman Nubar Hanessian echoed Varona’s concern about the severance package, but other councilmembers did not raise objections to the contract.
Following more than 15 minutes of questioning by Varona, Mayor Arturo Garino said the he was willing to amend the contract in light of Varona’s concerns, but wanted to move quickly.
“We have to get this position filled, and it has to be filled now,” Garino said.
Second attempt
The mayor and council met again on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in a special session with just one action item: an order to approve a revised contract with Rueda.
The revised contract included a sentence that states, “Any pro-bono work must have prior approval,” and revised the severance pay from 25 percent to 15 percent of Rueda’s annual salary. The contract specifies a starting salary of $98,000. There was no change to the guaranteed raise clause.
Immediately after the Feb. 26 session began, the mayor and council entered into executive session for 40 minutes. But after reconvening, the council again did not take action to approve the contract. Instead, Mayor Arturo Garino instructed Felix to “please take direction in reference to what we discussed in executive session and continue with the process, and you bring this back to us as soon as possible.”
The next morning, Fink issued the order to remove the city court’s temporary judge.
“This order is in no way related to Mr. Vohland’s service as a temporary pro tem judge for the Municipal Court,” Fink wrote in the order, “nor is it a reflection of the quality of Mr. Vohland’s work while serving in that capacity.”
Fink declined to comment about the decision.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the municipal courtroom was patrolled by a guard but otherwise empty. A court employee said that nobody had been in the court that day.
At City Hall, Varona declined to comment on the contract negotiations and deferred questions about the court to Felix, saying that the city should have “one voice” on the matter.
Felix declined to comment, stating that he was working on the issue.
The order issued by the state supreme court giving control of the municipal court to Fink, posted to the Arizona Judicial Branch website on Wednesday, “shall remain in effect until a successor assumes duties as presiding magistrate of the City of Nogales Municipal Court,” it stated.
The costs of operating the court, including any cost for judicial officers, will be the responsibility of the city, it said.