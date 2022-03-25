When Alma Ruiz thinks of the surging costs of items like bread, milk and beef, she worries, she told the NI Wednesday.
“Not for me, because it’s just me,” she explained. “But when there’s a family of two, three people. Four.”
And local residents, Ruiz added, are turning to the Community Food Bank in Nogales, where she’s been working on the volunteer team for more than four years. As prices climb, she’s observed an uptick in demand.
“The prices have risen too much,” she said.
Later that day, outside Borderlands Produce Rescue in Nogales, piles of red peppers and crates of yellow spaghetti squash sat beneath the afternoon sun. The nonprofit distributes produce to community members – food that would likely otherwise be wasted.
Maria, a resident from Nogales who gave only her first name, was examining boxes of fresh tomatoes outside the Borderlands warehouse. For her, the spike in grocery prices hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Borderlands’ Veggies ‘R’ Us program, where clients can collect produce in bulk, helps ease the hit, she said. The daily market allows community members to take home sometimes hundreds of pounds of produce, usually asking for a contribution of a few dollars in return.
“It helps you,” Maria said of the program. “A lot.”
The tomatoes she packed in her car, she added, will go toward a fresh salsa, spiked with chiles and cilantro, that she makes for herself and her husband.
Representatives from several food assistance programs in Santa Cruz County told the NI they’ve noticed a bump in demand for their services. It comes as food, gas and living prices continue to balloon, both locally and nationwide.
“A lot of phone calls: ‘Are you open today? What do you have today? I heard about you from so-and-so,’” said Yolanda Soto, CEO of Borderlands Produce Rescue.
“People are looking,” she added, “for ways to be able to afford and save.”
A March 10 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that across the country, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food had risen by 7.9 percent over the last 12 months.
The CPI, however, focuses solely on urban areas, leaving a blind spot for areas like Santa Cruz County.
Still, there’s little doubt that food prices have risen significantly here, putting additional stress on a community that already struggles with high rates of poverty.
At the East Santa Cruz County Community Food Bank, president Jim Staudacher also reported a slight increase in demand; he’s seen more seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families seeking assistance.
“I’m anticipating there’s going to be much more demand as we get into summer,” Staudacher said, “and then the fall.”
Ebb and flow
At Borderlands Produce Rescue, Soto said, tomatoes – like the ones Maria picked out on Wednesday – are always a favorite.
“Because the prices (at stores) are so high,” Soto said. “Plus, with our culture, it’s something that’s very popular.”
But lately, demand for the produce has been high across the board, Soto said – she estimated the Veggies ‘R’ Us program has seen a 75-percent spike in demand over the last two months.
Initially, Soto had expected more clients to show up after Nov. 8, when the U.S. border reopened to nonessential travel from Mexico. Historically, the organization has served residents in Arizona and Nogales, Sonora, but those living in Mexico were hindered from crossing during the 21-month closure.
Still, when the gates reopened, as Soto put it, there “wasn’t a big influx” of Mexican residents.
“They got used to not coming,” Soto added. “They started trickling back in, but not flooding at all.”
Instead, the recent demand is coming from within the county, she said, not to mention residents driving over from Benson, Sierra Vista, Green Valley and Douglas.
Soto, who’s been running the produce rescue for nearly three decades, noted she’s seen the effects of inflation before. Still, she said, it can be shocking to see food prices, adding that she’s buying less herself.
“Hopefully, it’s going to get better,” she added.
Trending upward
Usually, around this time of year, the Community Food Bank in Nogales sees a dip in the number of people stopping by for services.
Between January and April, residents often receive their tax refunds, explained Monica Gonzalez, the bank’s client services and volunteer services manager. As a result, those residents have a bit more money to spend, and the bank sees a little less demand.
“That’s when our numbers kind of go down. They decrease,” Gonzalez said.
But this year, that hasn’t happened yet.
“We’re trending upward,” said Evelyn Aguirre, client services and volunteer coordinator. These days, she noted, they’re serving between 140 and 150 families daily.
Aguirre added she’s seen clients return after months of not using the food bank’s services. The rising cost of groceries, she said, isn’t necessarily unrelated.
“(We’ve) got a few clients mentioning that now, they see that everything’s starting to go up in price,” she said. “So whatever they get here they supplement that with the regular grocery shopping. And they’re able to save a few bucks.”
Leopoldo Robles, who works on the volunteer team, said he’d also seen a recent bump in demand.
Coming to the bank, he added, “diminishes the economic burden” for clients.
But both Gonzalez and Aguirre said after dealing with the ebb and flow of a pandemic-era economy, they don’t find the uptick especially worrying.
“With the last two years, it’s not concerning at all,” Gonzalez said.“Just because of the fact that it’s been changing.”
The Community Food Bank in Nogales – along with other similar services in the county – has adapted to many changes as the pandemic ran its course.
Last July, when the child tax credit began rolling out, Gonzalez said, that helped alleviate food costs for families, prompting a “slight decrease” in demand. A similar effect, she added, was brought on by the pandemic when federal and state officials supplied EBT benefit cards to eligible families when schools were closed.
Aguirre added, “In reality, we do want to see the numbers decrease. Because that means that people are doing well.”
Tough choices
Each month, the food bank in East Santa Cruz County distributes food packages out of St. Theresa’s Church in Patagonia. Volunteers also stock a pantry of supplies at the town’s public library.
Those groceries, Staudacher explained, are purchased in Tucson, then shipped down to Patagonia by volunteers.
But the higher costs of groceries, he added, may create financial strain for the food bank, which relies on donations. If the bank continues to receive more clients, Staudacher said, it’ll be an uphill battle to make sure the supply is enough.
“If we see a 20 or 30 percent increase in demand, boy, that’s going to be a real burden,” he said. “We’re going to need to do some fundraising and work really hard to meet the demand.”
The rising cost of gas hasn’t been lost on him, either. Lately, Staudacher observed, multiple families have been piling into the same car on their way to the bank’s distribution sites.
That plays into the bigger picture, Staudacher told the NI, explaining that clients who show up for food often must decide between paying rent, filling up their gas tank, or groceries.
And as of March 24, a gallon of regular cost $4.59 on average in Santa Cruz County, according to data from AAA.
At the Circle K on Mariposa on Wednesday, prices were a little lower, at $4.35 a gallon. As Peter Villanez filled his tank, he told the NI he hoped the Russia-Ukraine war would end soon, possibly eliminating at least one factor in the rising fuel costs. Concerning gas and food prices, Villanez said he felt concerned for the community.
Nogales, he pointed out, contains residents with financial need. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates a per capita income of just over $17,400 in the city, and close to a third of the population living under the federal poverty line.
“It worries me, what’s happening,” Villanez added.