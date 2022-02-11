The city’s primary election for a new mayor is slated for Aug. 2. Three seats on the City Council will also be up for grabs.
That’s months away. But depending on who’s running, the Nogales City Council could have a vacant seat by springtime.
If an elected official in Arizona chooses to run for another office, a state statute requires the individual to resign from their current post. The state rule applies to all salaried, elected officials – except for those serving the last year of their term.
During a meeting earlier this month, City Attorney Michael Massee confirmed that would be the case for any council members participating in the upcoming mayoral election.
“When they turn in their signatures (to run) for that other office, then they have to resign,” Massee said. “And then that creates a vacancy.”
The deadline to turn in those nomination papers, Massee said, is April 4, meaning the vacant seat could come about by then.
Massee presented the election procedures at the request of Councilwoman Liza Montiel.
But during the meeting, Massee nodded to an unnamed potential candidate in the mayoral election.
“We have, of course, a council member who’s not in his last year of office who has indicated he wants to run for mayor,” he said.
Massee did not specify further. According to City Clerk Leticia Robinson, contenders can file for candidacy no earlier than March 5, meaning no names are officially in the race yet.
Currently, three council members are beginning their second year of their current four-year terms: Montiel, Councilman Jorge Maldonado and Councilman Saulo Bonilla.
So according to the statute, if any of those city officials chose to run for mayor, they’d have to step down from their current positions.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Montiel said she does not plan to run in the 2022 mayoral election. Reached on Thursday, Bonilla confirmed he also did not plan to run in the upcoming election, particularly while he’s still serving in council. Maldonado did not return a call and text message before press time.
A vacancy
If a council member resigns to run for mayor, leaving a vacant seat, the city could take two courses of action, Massee explained at the meeting.
The first option would allow the remaining city council to appoint a new member.
“The council would normally fill that position by majority vote,” Massee said.
Or, he added, depending on the timing of the vacancy, Nogales can hold a citywide election to replace the seat. However, the Nogales City Code only allows that path if a seat is left empty more than two years before the next election.
In other words, that wouldn’t be an option if a city council member were to resign in the coming months.
Nearly two years ago, Nogales faced this exact dilemma.
In 2020, Robert Rojas resigned from his position on the council to run for Santa Cruz County District 1 Supervisor. The council appointed Jose “Joe” Diaz to fill Rojas’ seat.
It’s a move that comes with risk: Rojas ultimately lost the county election, but was unable to return to his city post.
For three of the current council members, running for mayor wouldn’t mean a resignation from the City Council.
Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez and Councilman Hector Bojorquez were elected in 2018 and are serving the last year in their four-year terms. In other words, if they chose to join the mayoral election – or any election – they’d be exempt from the Arizona statute and would not have to resign from their posts.
The term Diaz is serving will end this year, meaning he’d also be exempt from the state rule.
Meanwhile, the seats currently served by Melendez-Lopez, Bojorquez and Diaz will be open in the coming 2022 election.