For part of the year, Efraín Ochoa spends hours working in the fields of California, where grapevines and cherry trees flourish. But last Friday, he was parked at the Circle K gas station on Mariposa Road, in a pickup truck filled to the brim with belongings and travelers.
A young girl peeked out curiously from the backseat as Ochoa announced his final destination.
“We’re going to Michoacán,” he said, preparing for another 1,000-plus miles of driving to the southwestern Mexican state, where he planned to take a month-long respite from notoriously difficult field work.
That morning, cars lurched in and out of the busy parking lot, waiting for their turn to fill up on gas. Some vehicles were California-plated – a telltale sign of “paisanos,” who travel from the United States into Mexico for the winter holidays.
Worldwide, the continuing COVID- 19 pandemic has called large holiday gatherings into question – particularly in December 2020, when Mexican customs officials reported a significant decline in southbound crossings.
That slump is also evident in U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data from the past two Januarys, the month when many paisanos return to the United States. The department reported 299,906 inbound border crossings via personal vehicle at Nogales ports of entry in January 2020. During the same month in 2021 – the height of the pandemic’s second wave – that number dipped down to 165,889 inbound crossings.
Some paisanos, like Ochoa, took the cross-border trip in 2020 nonetheless. But Alicia Nuñez, who was stopping to fill up on gas at Circle K Friday, told the NI she’d held off last winter.
“(The pandemic) was stronger last year,” she said behind a black mask. This year, however, she was making the two-day journey from Los Angeles to the western state of Jalisco – a distance of around 1,500 miles one way.
As vaccination rates continue to rise in the United States and Mexico, several travelers and hospitality workers told the NI transnational travel is more opportune this holiday season. Last Friday, as they stopped for gas on Mariposa Road, paisanos described destinations including states all along Mexico’s west- and south-central Pacific coast, from Nayarit to Guerrero. In many cases, more than 20 hours of driving lay ahead of them.
‘Finally,’ an uptick
At the Quality Americana Hotel on Grand Avenue, sales administrator Clara Milton noticed an uptick in business beginning in early November.
That’s when the U.S. government ended its nearly 20-month ban on “non-essential” travel from Mexico. Soon after, paisano season began.
Recent guests at the Americana have included paisanos from Utah, Nevada and Idaho, Milton said.
After all, she added, “this is the natural path (to Mexico), no?”
For Milton, it’s a welcome change from the more sluggish travel patterns in 2020. The hospitality industry, she noted, took a devastating hit throughout the pandemic. In Santa Cruz County, tourism spending plummeted from $234.7 million in 2019 to $118.5 million in 2020 – a 49.5 percent decline, according to data from the Arizona Office of Tourism.
Milton noted that paisanos were just one factor in the recent business boom – guests were also driving down from Canada, invigorated by the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border.
Canadians who’d stopped in Nogales during previous years had begun returning to the hotel once again, making pit stops before heading to western Mexican beaches like Puerto Vallarta and Sayulita, Milton said.
“We’ve seen very strong activity this year,” she said.
“Very strong,” she added, laughing, “finally.”
And behind the desk at the nearby Siesta Motel, employee Ramiro Ruiz described a similar trend – he’s seen paisanos driving down from states like Washington and Oregon. But, Ruiz added, he’s noticed a stronger Arizona-bound flow of guests from northern Mexican cities like Hermosillo, Culiacán and Los Mochis.
Moments before, a couple from Ciudad Obregón in southern Sonora had wandered into the Siesta lobby, looking for a room to rent during their visit.
Not at its height
While paisano activity this holiday season has seemed more lively to some, Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez told the NI last Friday he still didn’t think the 2021 southbound traffic had reached pre-pandemic levels.
“It might be COVID, it might not,” he said, adding that he’d noticed more activity from Sonoran travelers coming into the U.S. and returning to Mexico.
Still, Bermudez added, that could change, with a handful of days left before Christmas.
At some common hubs for paisanos driving through Nogales, activity was minimal late last week. A Chevron station on North Grand Avenue was mostly vacant, aside from two drivers who were not planning on heading to Mexico. The Shell gas station on Crawford Street remained empty most of Friday morning – despite its location one block north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Still, Mariposa Road’s busy activity told a different story – one reminiscent of pre-pandemic travel.
Pedro, who declined to give his last name, had stopped there for gas before continuing to Nayarit to visit siblings. He told the NI he’d chosen not to travel last year, but now, due to the COVID-19 vaccine, it seemed more plausible to take the hours-long journey from San Diego.
What’s more, “(Nayarit) is in the green traffic light,” he added, referring to the safest risk level on Mexico’s national COVID-19 monitoring system.
And as he filled his tank at Circle K, Miguel Romero Hernandez said he knew of many paisanos traveling this year. He was en route to Guerrero with his wife and children.
After completing the two-day drive from Los Angeles, Hernandez planned to visit his mother and grandmother in the southern Mexican state – and, he added, he was looking forward to some tacos de cabeza.
He’d made the journey last year, too, traveling instead through Laredo, Texas. But, Hernandez noted, he preferred this route.
When traveling through Nogales, he added, “everything’s always alright.”