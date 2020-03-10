Most Mondays, 27-year-old Paola Valdez heads to work at Corazon y Tinta, the tattoo and piercing studio she co-owns on Calle Elías in Nogales, Sonora.
But on Monday, March 9, the shop was closed and Valdez stayed home as part of a nationwide women’s strike, called “A day without women,” protesting violence against women across Mexico.
Valdez said she was motivated by “the feeling of solidarity, the feeling of empathy, the feeling of being fed up – that we don’t want things to stay the way they are.”
She said she wants justice for Mexican women on issues ranging from violence to unequal pay, but on Monday she was thinking about femicides – gender-based killings of women – which are on the rise in Sonora and around the country.
According to the national statistics institute INEGI, there were 3,752 homicides of women in Mexico in 2018, the highest number since at least 1990 and an average of 10 per day.
In Sonora, 117 women and girls were murdered in 2019, up from 65 the previous year, according to the national public security secretary. Of the 117 murders last year, 41 were classified as femicides.
Much of the impetus for Monday’s protest came from a widespread belief that impunity reigns, with few assailants facing consequences for the killings.
“I want justice for all the women who are killed day after day by machista violence,” Valdez said.
On Monday, some Nogales, Sonora businesses and schools were closed for the day and, at others, only men showed up for work.
Mirna, a teacher at a public elementary school said she and her women colleagues – who make up more than two-thirds of the 30 employees at the school – stayed home for the day. Students hadn’t been turned away but most classes were cancelled, said Mirna, who asked that her last name not be used because the strike was a contentious issue among her coworkers.
“I intend to have a day of reflection,” Mirna said on Monday morning, “to feel the pain of all the women who can’t raise their voices today.”
The strike, which spread on social media under the hashtags #UnDíaSinMujeres and #UnDíaSinNosotras, came the day after millions of women participated in marches across the globe on International Women’s Day, March 8.
In Nogales, Sonora, women marched and chanted slogans including “Not one more woman killed.” Videos shared on social media showed at least 100 protestors walking south along Avenida Obregon, a main avenue that begins at the U.S. border. The march ended in front of Imfoculta, a municipal center for the arts, passing a microphone to share stories about violence that they and their family members and friends suffered.
Then, the next day, women went on strike.
Security guards at the state judiciary and secretary of finance buildings said that women who worked at the offices had not come in that day, and an attendant at the post office on Calle Benito Juárez said that the office’s one woman employee had taken the day off to participate in the strike.
The government-run National Savings and Financial Services Bank (Bansefi) on Calle Aguirre was closed, with a notice posted on the door indicating that the location wouldn’t open on Monday to “respect the freedom of those who decide to participate in the strike.”
A local policeman said his women colleagues had been offered the day off and some chose to join the strike.
While there were still women walking around the city on Monday, local residents said they noticed a difference.
Luis Rosas, who works at taqueria El Goloso on Avenida Obregon, said there were fewer women passing by and eating at the restaurant.
“The traffic was slow today… not a lot of people,” he said.
‘I feel like I’m supporting’
Many women who did not or could not take the day off work showed their solidarity in other ways. Some wore purple, the color of the movement.
At Smile Dental in Plaza Pesqueira, just south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, the roughly 15 women employees teamed up to wear purple-and-white shirts bearing the slogan “Ni Una Menos,” or “Not one less”.
Maria Granillo, who owns a pharmacy near the border, said she opened the business late – around noon – and planned to close early, as soon as she received a delivery that couldn’t be rescheduled.
Granillo was wearing a purple jacket and gave a woman employee the day off work. “I feel like I’m supporting” in this way, she said.
On Avenida Obregon, Maria Elena Cervantes was wearing a black-and-white sweater, sitting in front of the curio shop where she works. She gets paid by commission on her sales, so she decided to work even though her boss offered her the day off.
But Cervantes cut down on other activities on Monday. She didn’t make her usual trip to the grocery store and had packed her lunch instead of buying it in the middle of the workday.
Thinking about her daughter who had experienced domestic violence, Cervantes said that the day was a chance to demand “that they respect us and value us,” she said. “We’re human.”
For the women who did stay home, the strike created an opportunity for conversations among friends, family, and colleagues.
Mirna, the teacher, said she was going to spend time with her mother. “I have the good fortune that (my mother) supports the movement,” she said, adding that some women in her mother’s generation aren’t supportive.
Valdez, the tattoo shop owner, said there was initially some disagreement among her seven male and two female co-workers about the strike, but they eventually agreed to close the shop entirely.
“All my (male) colleagues also took part in the strike to demonstrate the solidarity that there is between us,” she said.
And on Monday, the self-imposed isolation served to connect Valdez to the cause.
“We might all be alone in our houses,” she said, “but we’re part of something much bigger.”