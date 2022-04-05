The City of Nogales is poised to hire its first permanent city manager in nearly two years.
The mayor and council are set to consider an order appointing Edward Dickie to the position during a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Dickie, currently the town manager of Dewey-Humboldt, Ariz., was one of three semifinalists interviewed virtually by the mayor and council on Feb. 17, and one of two finalists interviewed in person on Feb. 24.
If approved, the city’s contract with Dickie would be for two years starting April 25, according to a copy of the document provided to the NI. He would start at an annual salary of $145,000, which would go up to $150,000 after a year on the job. Dickie currently earns an annual salary of $135,000 in Dewey-Humboldt.
The contract also calls for the city to provide Dickie with a vehicle, pay him a monthly phone allowance of $100 and give him a one-time payment of $3,500 for relocation expenses. He is required to relocate to Nogales city limits within 30 days of starting work.
City manager is an at-will position, meaning he can be fired at any time. However, if Dickie is fired without cause or if the mayor and council request his resignation, he’d receive four months of salary as his severance, according to the agreement.
In Dickie, whose resume also cites extensive experience in Utah and a brief stint in North Carolina, the mayor and council have zeroed in on a true outside candidate.
“I’ve been to Tucson a few times. I drove through Nogales years ago,” he said during his Feb. 17 interview, adding that he thought it would be a unique and interesting opportunity to work in a border community.
Asked what he thought would be his biggest challenges if he were to take the job, he said: “I don’t speak Spanish fluently. I know a few words. But I see it as something that I’ve always wanted to do and learn.”
Dickie did not present himself during the interviews as someone who would seek to shake things up at City Hall, at least initially. Asked what his approach would be in taking over the city’s day-to-day operations, he said during his Feb. 24 session: “I’m just not a big, ‘Go in and mix things up and change things.’ I like to sit and listen and see...”
Dickie also emphasized his role in relation to the mayor and council, which he defined as “just making sure the city’s running smoothly under the direction of the council and the mayor.”
“I think it’s really important the city manager knows his place. He knows that he is there working for you guys, you’re the elected officials,” he said at another point during the Feb. 24 interview.
According to Dickie’s resume, he has 13 years of experience as a city/town manager and two as an assistant to a city manager.
Dewey-Humboldt, Ariz., the town he has managed since April 2021, is a community of approximately 4,300 people in Yavapai County. The town has a budget of $7.67 million for FY 2021-2022. The current City of Nogales budget is $82.7 million.
Dickie has also managed the town of St. James, N.C. (August 2019 to May 2021), the city of Santa Clara, Utah (March 2012 to June 2019) and the city of North Ogden, Utah (January 2008 to March 2012). He was the assistant to the city manager of Ivins City, Utah from January 2006 to January 2008.
Dickie earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and Earth resources from Utah State University (1994) and a master’s in public administration/management from the University of Nebraska (2006), his resume says.
He mentioned during his first interview that one of the things that attracted him to the Nogales job is the city’s proximity to the Tucson airport, which would make it easy for him to fly back and forth to Salt Lake City to visit his 10-year-old son.
Councilman Hector Bojorquez asked Dickie during his second interview about economic development, specifically in regard to the revitalization needs of the downtown area. He wanted to know what Dickie’s plans would be in that regard during his first six months on the job.
Dickie said he would focus on getting to know the businesses and business owners in the downtown to learn about them and their needs. As for new development, he noted that the city doesn’t have a property tax, so they wouldn’t be able to offer tax incentives. But he suggested that making things easier ordinance-wise and being flexible would be helpful.
One in-house initiative he said he’d consider is a program to help the city build leaders from within its ranks. And despite his own status as an outside hire, Dickie said he would look favorably on job applicants with local ties.
“If you get someone that has, comes with the qualifications, and maybe there’s just a little they need to learn … I would probably prefer that over bringing someone down from Phoenix or farther that maybe has no ties but they have a lot of experience…,” he said.
Long process
The City of Nogales has been seeking a chief administrator since the council and former manager Edward Johnson agreed to part ways in May 2020. Johnson left after only four months on the job after repeatedly clashing with officials, especially Mayor Arturo Garino.
In August 2020, the mayor and council voted to reach out to four contenders who didn’t get the manager job during the search that resulted in Johnson’s hiring. When that approach didn’t work, the council agreed to pay $35,000 to CPS HR, a California-based recruiter, to help find a new manager.
Last fall, CPS HR presented 11 permanent manager candidates from an initial pool of 31 applicants for the council to consider in executive session. The council then conducted video interviews with three hopefuls behind closed doors before choosing to interview one candidate in person.
But when the mayor and council couldn’t come to terms with their single finalist, they started over.
On Jan. 5, a representative of CPS HR said six people had applied for the job during the latest iteration of the search, but none met the minimum qualifications. As a result, the representative said, the firm was planning to expand its outreach.
By Feb. 2, CPS HR said it had collected more than two dozen recently submitted applications, and a week later, the mayor and council held an executive session to review them. On Feb. 17, they interviewed Dickie and two other candidates – Robert “Fritz” VanVolkenburgh of Cocoa Beach, Fla. and Gerald Flannery of Centennial, Colo. – via video. A week later, Dickie and Flannery were given in-person interviews.
Throughout it all, the city has relied on a string of acting managers, including Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, then-Nogales Police Department Lt. Robert Thompson, and now, City Attorney Mike Massee.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at council chambers at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave. It’s open to the public, and city meetings are usually also broadcast online.