The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the following results for its inspections of local food establishments in August.
A score of “excellent” means no critical violations; “satisfactory” means critical violations noted and corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; “needs improvement” means critical violations not corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; and “unacceptable” means gross, unsanitary conditions representing an imminent health hazard.
- A.J. Mitchell Elementary School Kitchen, Nogales: Excellent
- Canton Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Challenger Elementary School Kitchen, Nogales: Excellent
- Challenger Head Start, Nogales: Excellent
- Child Parent Centers, Nogales: Excellent
- Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Nogales: Excellent
- Copper Brothel Brewery, Sonoita: Excellent
- Copper Queen Coffee Co., Elgin: Excellent
- Crossroads Mission, Nogales: Satisfactory
- El Rio, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- El Vanquete, Nogales: Needs Improvement (Aug. 6), Satisfactory (Aug. 8)
- Elgin Elementary School: Excellent
- Grand Chevron, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Granny's Goodies, Nogales: Excellent
- Joe's Place, Rio Rico: Excellent
- La Cabaña, Nogales: Satisfactory
- La Grand Michoacana, Nogales: Needs Improvement
- Las Vigas Steak Ranch, Nogales: Satisfactory
- McDonald’s, White Park Dr., Nogales: Excellent
- Melio's Trattoria, Tubac: Satisfactory
- Miggy's Sports Bar and Grill, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Oki Roki Sushi, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Patagonia Market: Excellent
- Patagonia Union High School Cafeteria: Excellent
- Punky's Ice Cream, Rio Rico: Excellent
- Rio Rico Chevron Food Mart: Excellent
- Rio Rico Head Start: Excellent
- Rio Rico High School Kitchen: Excellent
- Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo, Sonoita: Excellent
- Suspiros Cakes, Nogales: Excellent
- Tito's Pizza Wings and Bar, Nogales: Unacceptable (Aug. 13), Satisfactory (Aug. 15)
- Tubac Deli and Coffee: Satisfactory
- Tubac Market: Satisfactory
- Tubac Oil N Vinegar: Excellent
- Tumacookery/Cooking A-Z, Tubac: Excellent
- Velvet Elvis, Patagonia: Excellent
- Wade Carpenter Middle School Kitchen, Nogales: Excellent
- Wagon Wheel Saloon, Patagonia: Excellent
- Western Head Start, Nogales: Excellent
- Wild Horse Saloon, Patagonia: Excellent