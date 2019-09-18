The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the following results for its inspections of local food establishments in August.

A score of “excellent” means no critical violations; “satisfactory” means critical violations noted and corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; “needs improvement” means critical violations not corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; and “unacceptable” means gross, unsanitary conditions representing an imminent health hazard.

  • A.J. Mitchell Elementary School Kitchen, Nogales: Excellent
  • Canton Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Challenger Elementary School Kitchen, Nogales: Excellent
  • Challenger Head Start, Nogales: Excellent
  • Child Parent Centers, Nogales: Excellent
  • Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Nogales: Excellent
  • Copper Brothel Brewery, Sonoita: Excellent
  • Copper Queen Coffee Co., Elgin: Excellent
  • Crossroads Mission, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • El Rio, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
  • El Vanquete, Nogales: Needs Improvement (Aug. 6), Satisfactory (Aug. 8)
  • Elgin Elementary School: Excellent
  • Grand Chevron, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Granny's Goodies, Nogales: Excellent
  • Joe's Place, Rio Rico: Excellent
  • La Cabaña, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • La Grand Michoacana, Nogales: Needs Improvement
  • Las Vigas Steak Ranch, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • McDonald’s, White Park Dr., Nogales: Excellent
  • Melio's Trattoria, Tubac: Satisfactory
  • Miggy's Sports Bar and Grill, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
  • Oki Roki Sushi, Nogales: Satisfactory
  • Patagonia Market: Excellent
  • Patagonia Union High School Cafeteria: Excellent
  • Punky's Ice Cream, Rio Rico: Excellent
  • Rio Rico Chevron Food Mart: Excellent
  • Rio Rico Head Start: Excellent
  • Rio Rico High School Kitchen: Excellent
  • Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo, Sonoita: Excellent
  • Suspiros Cakes, Nogales: Excellent
  • Tito's Pizza Wings and Bar, Nogales: Unacceptable (Aug. 13), Satisfactory (Aug. 15)
  • Tubac Deli and Coffee: Satisfactory
  • Tubac Market: Satisfactory
  • Tubac Oil N Vinegar: Excellent
  • Tumacookery/Cooking A-Z, Tubac: Excellent
  • Velvet Elvis, Patagonia: Excellent
  • Wade Carpenter Middle School Kitchen, Nogales: Excellent
  • Wagon Wheel Saloon, Patagonia: Excellent
  • Western Head Start, Nogales: Excellent
  • Wild Horse Saloon, Patagonia: Excellent

