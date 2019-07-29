The driver of a truck that was caught carrying hundreds of pounds of hard drugs at the Mariposa Port of Entry in January will go to trial in Tucson next month.
Juan Antonio Torres-Barraza, a 26-year-old Mexican national, will face 12 counts related to importation and possession of fentanyl, valeryl fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
The jury trial is set to begin Aug. 20, the Tucson District Court clerk’s office said on Monday.
The charges stem from the Jan. 26 seizure of hundreds of packages of drugs that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found in a tractor-trailer that Torres-Barraza drove through the Mariposa Port of Entry, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents show that the trial date has been moved at least twice prior to being scheduled for Aug. 20, and a second indictment in the case changed the charges against Torres-Barraza.
The first indictment, filed in February, included six counts related to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A superseding indictment, filed in July, added charges related to heroin, cocaine, and valeryl fentanyl, a Schedule 1 controlled substance that is chemically similar to fentanyl.
In an interview immediately following the seizure, Torres-Barraza claimed that he was not aware that there were drugs in the trailer and believed that he was just transporting cucumbers.
Lawyers representing Torres-Barraza have filed documents indicating that he will plead not guilty to the charges.