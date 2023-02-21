VMR Ranch

A closed gate with signs reading "private property" and "no trespassing" blocks the entrance to George Alan Kelly's Vermillion Mountain Ranch near Kino Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

A Kino Springs rancher accused of first-degree murder of a Mexican citizen is now facing two additional criminal charges of aggravated assault.

In an amended complaint filed Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office alleged that George Alan Kelly committed aggravated assault against two additional victims during a Jan. 30 encounter on Kelly’s Kino Springs ranch. The complaint asserts that Kelly used “a rifle, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument” against the individuals.



