A Kino Springs rancher accused of first-degree murder of a Mexican citizen is now facing two additional criminal charges of aggravated assault.
In an amended complaint filed Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office alleged that George Alan Kelly committed aggravated assault against two additional victims during a Jan. 30 encounter on Kelly’s Kino Springs ranch. The complaint asserts that Kelly used “a rifle, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument” against the individuals.
The alleged victims are identified only by their initials in the amended complaint, and there are no additional details of the alleged assaults.
Now, Kelly faces a total of three criminal charges, the most serious and severe being first-degree murder.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelly on Jan. 30 after authorities say they discovered a deceased man on Kelly’s property. The man has since been identified as 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, a Mexican citizen from Nogales, Sonora. Cuen-Buitimea appeared to have been unarmed, according to deputies.
Kelly is currently being held on a $1 million bond – a standard amount for murder cases in Santa Cruz County. A brief hearing on the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Nogales Justice Court.
Through his attorney Brenna Larkin, Kelly has denied the murder charge altogether, instead asserting that he found Cuen-Buitimea dead on his ranch before calling authorities.
In a motion to modify conditions of release, Larkin described the 74-year-old rancher as “an innocent man” who’d been wrongly accused of criminal activity.
In the document, Larkin claimed that Kelly had fired several warning shots in an attempt to disperse an “armed group of men” on his property.
“He does not believe that any of his warning shots could have possibly hit the person or caused the death,” the motion said.
In the Feb. 9 motion, Larkin requested that Kelly either be released from custody on his own recognizance. Failing that, Larkin asked that her client’s $1 million bail be reduced or converted to a surety bond.
No response to Larkin’s request had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
For their part, county authorities have been tight-lipped about potential evidence to support the first-degree murder charge. However, the fact that two additional victims are now alleged to have been involved in the incident suggests that the state may have witnesses to refute Kelly’s version of events.