As of Thursday afternoon, authorities had arrested a Sonoita man and were on the search for a Nogales man, both suspected of stealing money from First Convenience Bank, located inside Walmart, according to information from the Nogales Police Department.
Sonoita resident Stephen Patrick Bacon, 64, was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail for three charges: conspiracy to commit armed robbery, failure to yield or stop for law enforcement, and facilitation to commit armed robbery.
The second suspect, identified as 31-year-old Francisco Javier Romo-Angulo of Nogales, was yet to be found by authorities, NPD Officer Oscar Mesta said Thursday.
According to an NPD news release, officers responded to the First Convenience Bank at Walmart at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a robbery. NPD said the suspect, Romo-Angulo, took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, then left the area in a vehicle.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety were able to track the vehicle down on Interstate 19 and subsequently placed the driver, identified on Thursday as Bacon, in custody. Romo-Angulo, however, wasn’t in the car, NPD said in the news release.
“Somewhere in the way he got off. We just don’t know where,” Mesta told the NI on Thursday. He added that Bacon was also considered a suspect in the case and was booked on related charges.
Mesta declined Thursday to provide further information about the bank robbery or how they narrowed down their suspects, citing an ongoing investigation.
In its news release, NPD advised the public not to approach Romo-Angulo if they see him. NPD added that no injuries had been reported during the incident.
Speaking to the NI, Mesta said NPD had experienced “numerous contacts” with Romo-Angulofor various reasons, but declined to provide details about that record.
Information provided by the Santa Cruz County Adult Detention Center showed that Romo-Angulo had been booked into the county jail on nearly two dozen occasions, dating back as early as 2012 and as recent as February of this year.
The charges for those arrests varied from failure to pay fine, transportation of marijuana, disorderly conduct, failure to appear in court and shoplifting