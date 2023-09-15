bank robbery
Contributed photos

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities had arrested a Sonoita man and were on the search for a Nogales man, both suspected of stealing money from First Convenience Bank, located inside Walmart, according to information from the Nogales Police Department.

Sonoita resident Stephen Patrick Bacon, 64, was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail for three charges: conspiracy to commit armed robbery, failure to yield or stop for law enforcement, and facilitation to commit armed robbery.



Load comments