U.S. and Mexican federal authorities discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel running beneath the streets of Ambos Nogales on Tuesday.
The U.S. Border Patrol and Mexico’s National Guard discovered the tunnel about 580 yards west of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, with its entrance located in the floor of the drainage system in Mexico that leads to Nogales, Arizona, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
The hand-dug tunnel with no shoring, ventilation or lighting runs approximately 15-20 feet underground at its deepest point and extends about 30 feet from beginning to end, CBP said.
Mexico’s National Guard said the entrance was concealed with a concrete cap and covered with loose dirt, Mexican media reported.
Authorities said this is the 126th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990, and the second that was discovered mid-completion in the current fiscal year.
Last December, U.S. Border Patrol and Mexican Federal Police discovered another incomplete cross-border tunnel west of Nogales during a routine check.
That tunnel, discovered on Dec. 4, 2019, also had its entrance located at the bottom of the cross-border drainage system.