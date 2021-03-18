A large load of construction waste from the ongoing SR 189 construction project was dumped along the west bank of Potrero Creek north of Nogales, and county, state and federal agencies all say they are investigating how it happened and what the remedy might be.
The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Ames Construction – the main contractor for the $134-million revamp of SR 189, also known as Mariposa Road – had dumped the material in a private property near creek.
“On the SR 189 project, it is the contractor’s responsibility to dispose of concrete rubble and other materials,” said ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann. “At the request of a landowner in Santa Cruz County, Ames Construction delivered concrete rubble to that property.”
Herrmann said that any further issues related to the dumping were between Santa Cruz County and the landowner. But he added that “no material was placed in or near Potrero Wash.”
However, an NI photographer who went to the area last week following a tip from a community member saw otherwise.
On March 9, concrete slabs and drainage pipes were piled atop a portion of the Potrero Creek’s western bank, behind what appeared to be a private residence just north of Martan Road. Numerous chunks of rubble had also slid down the bank and fallen into the lightly flowing northbound waters.
County Manager Jennifer St. John said on Thursday that the dumping appeared to be the landowner’s uninformed attempt to mitigate erosion on their property.
She added that county officials were willing to work with the owner to try to permit a short-term erosion mitigation on the property, though it wouldn’t be along the lines of what they’ve already done.
In the long-term, St. John said, Floodplain Coordinator John Hays is working on a more permanent solution to the erosion problem along Potrero Creek.
“It’s a major project that would run from Chula Vista to almost the International Waste Treatment Plant, but as you can imagine, it is not going to be a quick or inexpensive fix as it will be a couple of miles of channel bank protection that is needed,” she said of the conceptual plan, adding that most of it involves private property.
St. John said that no fines had yet been levied against the landowner or Ames Construction, as the investigation and resolution are still pending. She added that the county tries to make fines and penalties the “last resort” for enforcement in such situations.
St. John said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was also looking into the incident under the Clean Water Act, and may have a different stance of enforcement based on their regulations and procedures.
Spokesman Dave Palmer of the Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the agency was investigating the unauthorized dumping, but did not provide more information about how they would proceed.